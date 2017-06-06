CINCINNATI (AP) — Scooter Gennett has tied a major league record by homering four times for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Gennett, who drove in 10 runs, connected for his second career grand slam off Adam Wainwright, then had a solo homer and two two-run shots as he became the 17th major leaguer with four in a game and the first since Josh Hamilton in 2012.
His 10 RBIs matched the club record.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
This story has been corrected to show Gennett homered four times. APNewsNow.
