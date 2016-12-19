RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings has been postponed because of unplayable ice.
A Freon leak in the cooling system at PNC Arena was discovered earlier Monday. The issue was fixed, but not in time to restart the game. NHL rules say a game cannot start less than 22 hours before a team’s next scheduled game, and the Red Wings are set to play at Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
It is the first time a hockey game at the arena — which opened for the 1999-2000 season — has been postponed because of technical issues.
The Hurricanes announced a delay with a post on Twitter about 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Carolina announced the postponement around 8:45 p.m., and no makeup date was immediately announced.
Most Read Stories
- Four Washington state electors break ranks and don’t vote for Clinton VIEW
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- What the national media are saying about 'patently absurd' Richard Sherman, Seahawks' playoff positioning
- More Boeing job cuts ahead in the new year
- Trump cruises to Electoral College victory despite protests VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.