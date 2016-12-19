RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings has been postponed because of unplayable ice.

A Freon leak in the cooling system at PNC Arena was discovered earlier Monday. The issue was fixed, but not in time to restart the game. NHL rules say a game cannot start less than 22 hours before a team’s next scheduled game, and the Red Wings are set to play at Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

It is the first time a hockey game at the arena — which opened for the 1999-2000 season — has been postponed because of technical issues.

The Hurricanes announced a delay with a post on Twitter about 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Carolina announced the postponement around 8:45 p.m., and no makeup date was immediately announced.