BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager John Farrell says Major League Baseball has denied Boston’s protest over a bizarre play on the bases last weekend involving Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees.
Farrell said he wasn’t surprised the protest was denied, but disappointed that the play couldn’t be reviewed. He spoke before the AL East-leading Red Sox hosted Toronto on Monday.
The Red Sox wanted an interference call Saturday in the 11th inning of a game they lost 4-1 in 16 innings at Fenway Park. Holliday retreated toward first base after forced out at second on a grounder, sliding back into the bag as the throw came to first baseman Mitch Moreland.
The throw hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory. Ellsbury was allowed to stay at first, and didn’t end up scoring.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
“No, not surprised because there’s series of factors that are weighed in this,” Farrell said. “I’m a little disappointed that this is not a reviewable play, so when the umpires went to the headset the other night, it was for rules interpretation, it wasn’t to review the play.”