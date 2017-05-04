BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say knuckleballer Steven Wright needs knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
The team said before Thursday night’s game against Baltimore that the right-hander will have an operation to repair the cartilage in his left knee next week.
Red Sox manager John Farrell said there wasn’t one thing that caused the injury. Wright pitched on Saturday and came out without any complaints, according to Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations.
In all, the 2016 All-Star was 1-4 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts this season.
Dombrowski said he thought the team didn’t need to make a move to bolster the rotation. David Price threw three simulated innings on Thursday and hit 95 mph with his last pitch.
