BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Boston Red Sox ace David Price allowed three runs on five hits and lasted only two innings in making his first minor league rehab start since straining his left elbow in late February.

Price was pulled after making just 65 pitches, which was 25 short of what he was projected to throw for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday at Buffalo. He struck out four and walked one.

The 2012 American League Cy Young winner opened the second inning by giving up a leadoff homer to Raffy Lopez, who hit a 2-0 pitch over the 371-foot mark in left-center field. With the bases loaded and one out, Price gave up two runs on Jake Elmore’s bloop single into right field.

The rough outing puts in question the hopes Red Sox manager John Farrell had in suggesting the 31-year-old Price could be called up to the majors as early as next week.

Price threw 41 strikes and 24 balls. It’s unclear how fast his pitches were because of technical difficulties involving the radar gun.

