MADRID (AP) — Veteran striker David Villa was called up by Spain on Friday for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Italy next month, returning to the national team for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

The 35-year-old New York City FC player was included in a 26-man squad by coach Julen Lopetegui that will host Italy on Sept. 2 and visit Liechtenstein on Sept. 5 in another qualifier.

The high-profile match against Italy in Madrid will help decide the teams’ fate for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Both teams are tied for the Group G lead with 16 points each from six matches. Only the group winner automatically qualifies, with the runner-up having to go through a playoff.

Villa is the top scorer in the MLS this season with 19 goals. He is Spain’s all-time record scorer with 59 international goals.

“I’m moved,” Villa said on his social media accounts. “Thanks to everyone who have faith in me and gave me this opportunity to wear this jersey again.”

Villa has 97 international appearances with Spain and played in the last three World Cups.

He had announced he would retire from international competition after the World Cup in Brazil, but later left open the possibility of continuing to play for the national team.

“We’ve had already said that we were not closing the doors to anybody,” Lopetegui said. “We believed that he was needed now. We saw him with the right attitude and that’s why he was called up.”

Villa fills the void among the strikers left by Diego Costa, who hasn’t played for Chelsea this season and is currently in his native Brazil after being told he is not part of the English team’s plans.

Lopetegui said Costa was left out because he “is going through a different summer, without being able to practice,” but his situation would be further evaluated in the future.

“We always try to create solutions for everyone, but right now (Costa) is going through a unique situation and there is nothing we can do about it,” Lopetegui said.

One of the players picked by Lopetegui was Gerard Deulofeu, who was re-signed by Barcelona in the offseason. Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was also called up, as was newcomer Suso, a winger with AC Milan.

Spain will host Italy at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“It will be a beautiful game,” Lopetegui said. “We will need to play a great match and do things very well so we can win at the Bernabeu.”

Spain and Italy drew 1-1 when they met in their qualifier in Turin last year.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Inigo Monreal (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Francisco “Isco” Alarcon (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Suso (AC Milan), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Victor “Vitolo” Machin (Las Palmas), David Villa (New York City).

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed to this report.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni