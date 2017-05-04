Many coastal razor clam enthusiasts are crossing their fingers in hopes of digging more of these tasty bivalves this month, but much of that hinges on additional marine toxin testing.

“It is a big unknown at this point, but we should know soon what the next round of marine toxin testing reveals,” said Dan Anyres, the state Fish and Wildlife head coastal shellfish manager. “We haven’t announced any dates, and are hesistant to move forward since cell counts from the algae species that produces domoic acid are up all the way up the coast to Kalaloch.”

More razor clams are at the department of health lab, and more news on additional digs should come to light soon.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

What is known for sure is that Copalis won’t reopen as the allowable harvest quota has been attained for the season, but Mocrocks, Twin Harbors and Long Beach still have enough clams if they pass the next round of marine toxin testing.

Turnout during the most recent digs on April 26 to May 1 was way up, and digging success was fairly good with 101,179 digger trips coast-wide taking home 1,916,667 razor clams.

“We had a big weekend with some amazing crwods of diggers, and I can honestly say as far back as I can find we broke record single-day crowds.”

The 17,784 diggers on Sunday (April 30) at Long Beach on the southern coast was a record breaker and the previous high was in around 13,000 on a single day. The 9,305 diggers at Mocrocks on Saturday (April 29), which is a much smaller beach compared to Long Beach broke a record turnout. The previous all-time high was 8,200.

“For the most part folks were getting their limits, and we expected big crowds at Long Beach because of the added bag limit (25 clams daily per digger),” Ayres said. “No doubt people were clam hungry.”

From April 25-May 1, 59,550 diggers at Long Beach had 1,294,386 clams for 21.7 average (the first 25 clams dug at Long Beach only, elsewhere the limit is 15 clams daily regardless of size or condition is a daily limit); from April 26-30, 12,614 at Twin Harbors had 188,751 for 15.0; on April 28 and 30, 16,956 at Copalis had 254,338 for 15.0; and on April 27 and 29, 12,058 at Mocrocks had 179,192 for 14.9.

A breakdown on day-by-day success at Long Beach was 23.3 on April 26, 25.0 on April 27, 24.2 on April 28, 24.2 on April 29, 15.5 on April 30 and 25.0 on May 1. At Twin Harbors it was 15.0 on April 26, 14.9 on April 27, 14.8 on April 28, 15.0 on April 29 and 15.0 on April 30. At Copalis it was 15.0 on April 28 and 30; and at Mocrocks it was 15.0 on April 27 and 14.8 on April 29.

The total since the season began on Oct. 14 showed 274,173 diggers coast-wide with 4,056,441 clams. A breakdown is 77,778 at Long Beach with 1,555,113 clams for 20.0 clam per person average; 62,893 at Twin Harbors with 834,086 for 13.3; 82,108 at Copalis with 1,040,193 for 12.7; 57,958 at Mocrocks with 686,628 for 11.8; and 637 at Kalaloch with 1,410 for 2.2.