Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Here are the latest coastal razor clam marine toxin updates.

Twin Harbors is the only area open during this latest series of digs from Saturday through Monday durng evening low tides only. Long Beach remains closed due to marine toxin levels hovering just above the cutoff action level.

Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager says the marine toxins at Long Beach aren’t new toxins, but the beach located on the southern coast won’t likely reopen until the end of December. Testing at the beach will continue next week.

The good news is it appears the diatoms that produce the marine toxin known as domoic acid is gone from the ocean waters, and clams aren’t picking up anything new.

Ichiro Nakata of Mercer Island holds up a giant razor clam.
Photo courtesy of Ryan Nakata.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Other proposed digs are: Dec. 10-18 and Dec. 29-31 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

The latest marine toxin samples were collected on Nov. 20:

Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level of 20 parts per million (ppm) for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.

Razor clams are expected to be plentiful and nice in size on open coastal beaches this winter.
Long Beach Reserve (north)

Domoic acid, 12 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area OY (middle)

Domoic acid, 24 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Long Bcach Area XA (south)

Domoic acid, 22 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Long Beach Area A (south)

Domoic acid, 18 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle)

Domoic acid, 13 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

Twin Harbors Area G (south)

Domoic acid, 12 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

(NOTE: TESTING FROM BEACHES BELOW WERE RESULTS FROM THE PREVIOUS WEEK)

Copalis Area XL (middle)

Domoic acid, 7 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, none detected

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

Domoic acid, 6 ppm
PSP, none detected
DSP, none detected

Kalaloch Beach North

Domoic acid, 5 ppm
PSP, <38 µg/100g
DSP, none detected

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.