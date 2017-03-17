The Razor Clam Festival and Seafood Extravaganza is Friday through Sunday at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, and is hosted by the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino.

Activities include Kids Corner, local and regional chefs, clam chowder competition, vendors and food demonstrations, and a clam gun decoration contest.

Coastal razor clam digging during fall, winter and spring is a highly popular recreational activity that lures more than half-a-million diggers to beaches who’ve averaged millions of clams dug annually.

Hours are: Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $3 or $5 for all three days, and kids under age 12 are free. For more information, go to http://www.graysharbortalk.com/2017/03/14/ocean-shores-razor-clam-festival/.

State Fish and Wildlife has decided to add more razor clam digs for Twin Harbors that will coincide with two other beaches opening March 24 once final results of marine toxin testing are announced on Monday.

If approved digging will be open during evening low tides on March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks and Twin Harbors; March 25 at Copalis and Twin Harbors; and March 27 at Twin Harbors.

Additional tentative digging dates that will switch to morning low tides are: March 30, and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis. Twin Harbors could also be added to these dates, but won’t be made official until more toxin testing is done.