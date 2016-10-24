State Fish and Wildlife has decided to not open Twin Harbors beaches for razor clam digging, which was supposed to start this Friday (Oct. 28)

Samples of razor clams showed the levels of domoic acid had exceeded the action level set by state health standards.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“We’re disappointed to have to cancel this week’s opening but we can’t take chances when public health is at stake,” Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager said in a news release.

Domoic acid levels shot up prior to the first planned opening digs earlier this month at Long Beach, which has remained closed.

State Fish and Wildlife will monitor toxin levels on all Washington beaches, and the next openings are set to occur Nov. 12-19 at Twin Harbors, and Nov. 17-19 at Copalis and Mocrocks. Final approval hinges on additional marine toxin tests that usually occur the week prior to the openers.

State health officials require beaches must pass two rounds of toxin testing, showing levels of domoic acid below 20 parts per million, to be open for digging.

“We’re hopeful that toxin levels will drop and allow us to open ocean beaches to digging later this season,” Ayres said.

“Digging on the season opener (on Oct. 14-15) was a bust due to the stormy weather with the surf at one point rising to 26 feet,” Ayres said. “By (Oct. 16), coast-wide (Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks) we had a thousand people out and they averaged 11 clams per person.” (The first 15 dug is a daily limit.)

Twin Harbors was the only beach open on Oct. 17 with an estimated thousand diggers hitting the beach, then dipping on Oct. 18 to around 700, but it was limits across the board.

“People at Twin Harbors were happy with the size of clams, and as predicted there are a lot clams and very good digging,” Ayres said.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.