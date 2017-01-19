The next round of coastal razor clam on two beaches has been approved beginning Jan. 29.
Digging is open Jan. 27-28 at Copalis Beach only, and Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.
Low tides are: Jan. 27, minus-0.5 feet at 6:26 p.m.; Jan. 28, -0.6 at 7:01 p.m.; Jan. 29, -0.5 at 7:37 p.m.; Jan. 30, -0.3 at 8:13 p.m.; and Jan. 31, -0.2 at 8:50 p.m.
On the downside, Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
“We remain hopeful that we will be able to open both of these beaches sometime this spring,” Dan Ayres , the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager said in a news release.
Additional tentative dates are Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.
For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.
