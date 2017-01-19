Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The next round of coastal razor clam on two beaches has been approved beginning Jan. 29.

Digging is open Jan. 27-28 at Copalis Beach only, and Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

Low tides are: Jan. 27, minus-0.5 feet at 6:26 p.m.; Jan. 28, -0.6 at 7:01 p.m.; Jan. 29, -0.5 at 7:37 p.m.; Jan. 30, -0.3 at 8:13 p.m.; and Jan. 31, -0.2 at 8:50 p.m.

On the downside, Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to open both of these beaches sometime this spring,” Dan Ayres , the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager said in a news release.

Additional tentative dates are Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.