Razor clam diggers are anxiously awaiting word on whether Long Beach on the southern coast will finally open for digging.

“Our guys dug samples on all beach locations Sunday night, and they hit the (Department of Health) doorstep (Monday morning),” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “They indicated they’d try to expedite the results for Long Beach (and other beaches to the north), and hopefully know sometime (by Tuesday).”

The first samples of marine toxin numbers at Long Beach were all in the single digits – 9 ppm – which is a pretty significant drop, and well below the 20 ppm action level.

Twin Harbors remains closed due to domoic acid — a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Digging in recent days has been either good or bad depending on the weather and if diggers stood their ground and didn’t give up.

“This weekend was tough and Friday we had really crappy conditions (at Mocrocks) with 14-foot swells,” Ayres said. “By Saturday the weather finally clamed down, and we had 4,500 diggers on Copalis, but it was a mixed bag of success. And for whatever reason the calms aren’t showing until right before the low water with some people giving up before then. Then (Sunday) night the weather went to crap again.”

Tentative digging dates that will switch to morning low tides are Thursday (March 30) at Mocrocks; Friday (March 31) at Copalis; Saturday (April 1) at Mocrocks; and Sunday (April 2) at Copalis.

Additional digging dates during morning low tides are April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; April 30 at Copalis; April 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis. Final approval on these digs will be announced about a week prior to each series of openings.