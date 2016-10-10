OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have fired Marc Trestman as offensive coordinator and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhinweg.

Coach John Harbaugh made the move Monday, less than 24 hours after the Ravens managed only one touchdown in a 16-10 loss to Washington.

Operating against the league’s 29th-ranked defense, Baltimore failed to score in the second half after abandoning a running game that worked well before halftime.

Quarterback Joe Flacco said he was “embarrassed” at the way the offense has played this season.

Harbaugh said his decision to dismiss Trestman came after “very careful consideration.” He added: “We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team.”

Trestman was in his second season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. Last season, the Ravens had the second-most total net yards in team history but went 5-11.

This story has been corrected to show that the new offensive coordinator’s last name is spelled Mornhinweg, not Mornhingweg.

