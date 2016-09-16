NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been fined $21,269 by the NFL for his actions that led to his ejection in the team’s season opener against San Francisco on Monday night.

Donald was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $9,115 for unnecessary roughness Friday after he was called for 15-yard penalties, including for making contact with an official — resulting in him being tossed from the Rams’ 28-0 loss.

Carolina guard Trai Turner was fined $9,115 for taunting Denver’s Chris Harris Jr. in the first half of the Panthers’ opening loss to the Broncos.

Earlier in the week, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall was docked $24,309 and safety Darian Stewart $18,231 for their helmet-to-helmet hits on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

___

