NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been fined $21,269 by the NFL for his actions that led to his ejection in the team’s season opener against San Francisco on Monday night.
Donald was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $9,115 for unnecessary roughness Friday after he was called for 15-yard penalties, including for making contact with an official — resulting in him being tossed from the Rams’ 28-0 loss.
Carolina guard Trai Turner was fined $9,115 for taunting Denver’s Chris Harris Jr. in the first half of the Panthers’ opening loss to the Broncos.
Earlier in the week, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall was docked $24,309 and safety Darian Stewart $18,231 for their helmet-to-helmet hits on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
