WASHINGTON (AP) — Rain has washed out Saturday’s on-field batting practice for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, and it threatens to delay the start of Game 2 of the NL Division Series.

The Dodgers lead 1-0 in the best-of-five matchup.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there’s a window from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in which the rain should end and that the teams would rather wait to play than start and stop.

Roberts said he was waiting to hear from senior vice president of standards and on-field operations Joe Garagiola Jr. Commissioner Rob Manfred was also set to be at Nationals Park.

Roberts isn’t worried about how the weather will affect starter Rich Hill, who has been dealing with blisters. Catcher Yasmani Grandal expects the left-hander to be able to throw 100-plus pitches regardless of the blister problem.

Righty Tanner Roark starts for the Nationals, who are trying to even the series after losing 4-3 in the opener.

Shortstop Danny Espinosa is again hitting seventh for Washington after going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in Game 1. Asked why he continues to stick with Espinosa, Nationals manager Dusty Baker asked: “Who else do I have?”

Baker’s only lineup change is catcher Jose Lobaton replacing Pedro Severino. The Dodgers went with the same eight position players who started Friday.