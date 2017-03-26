PHOENIX (AP) — Barring an unforeseen obstacle, the Oakland Raiders seem certain to get approval Monday to relocate to Las Vegas .

Several team owners have said this week they don’t envision a scenario where Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t get the required 24 votes to move the team.

One owner, speaking anonymously because he is not authorized to speak for the NFL, told The Associated Press: “Not only have no hurdles been made clear to us, but there isn’t any opposition to it.”

Added another, also speaking anonymously for the same reasons: “It’s going to happen and the sooner we do it, the better it is for the league and for the Raiders.”

Yes, the NFL is about to have a third franchise move in just over a year. The Rams played last season in Los Angeles after switching from St. Louis. Earlier this year, the Chargers moved from San Diego to L.A.