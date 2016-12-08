KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Raiders were missing three starters for their AFC West showdown Thursday night against the Chiefs after offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele was a late scratch due to an illness.

Rookie safety Karl Joseph had already been ruled out with a toe injury, while starting defensive tackle Stacy McGee was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Also inactive for Oakland were defensive tackle Darius Latham, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, cornerback Antonio Hamilton and quarterback Connor Cook.

Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was active after missing four games with a groin injury, while defensive tackle Dontari Poe was available after dealing with back spasms.

Defensive backs Kenneth Acker and D.J. White, linebacker Dadi Nicolas, offensive lineman Mike Person, tight end Ross Travis, running back Knile Davis and quarterback Tyler Bray were inactive for Kansas City.

___

