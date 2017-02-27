ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville have been diagnosed with mumps and must miss at least three games.
The Wild announced Monday, shortly before faceoff against Los Angeles, that Parise and Pominville have the highly contagious virus along with other members of the organization. The veteran wings have been placed in isolation for a five-day period, meaning they’ll at least miss games Tuesday at Winnipeg and Thursday at Columbus.
The Wild said players and staff were recently provided with a measles-mumps-rubella vaccination.
Vancouver played Saturday night without five players because of the mumps or symptoms associated with the virus.
Most Read Stories
- Semitruck carrying propane rolls over on I-5 in Seattle, shuts down freeway VIEW
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- Snow returns for afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
With Parise and Pominville out, forwards Martin Hanzal and Ryan White made their well-timed debuts Monday after being acquired Sunday in a trade with Arizona.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.