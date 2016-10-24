LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will return from a thumb injury to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31.
Cutler has been out since he suffered a thumb sprain in a Sept. 19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach John Fox said Monday that Cutler has been cleared to play in the game next Monday night.
His backup, Brian Hoyer, suffered a broken left arm against Green Bay in the Bears’ 26-10 defeat last Thursday. Fox says Hoyer has had surgery.
Fox says it’s possible the team could pick up one more quarterback behind backup Matt Barkley, who played against the Packers after Hoyer’s injury.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Complete coverage: Seahawks, Cardinals battle to 6-6 tie in NFC West showdown
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in AP poll, open as an 11-point favorite vs. No. 17 Utah
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Sunday night stunner: Seattle sports world reacts to Seahawks-Cardinals ending in a tie
Chicago (1-6) is at the bottom of the NFC North division.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.