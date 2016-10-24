LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will return from a thumb injury to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31.

Cutler has been out since he suffered a thumb sprain in a Sept. 19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach John Fox said Monday that Cutler has been cleared to play in the game next Monday night.

His backup, Brian Hoyer, suffered a broken left arm against Green Bay in the Bears’ 26-10 defeat last Thursday. Fox says Hoyer has had surgery.

Fox says it’s possible the team could pick up one more quarterback behind backup Matt Barkley, who played against the Packers after Hoyer’s injury.

Chicago (1-6) is at the bottom of the NFC North division.