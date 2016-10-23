DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Organizers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar say that a worker has died in a “work-related” incident at a stadium building site.

No further details of the cause of the death at the Wakrah Stadium on Saturday were released. The Supreme Committee tasked with building World Cup sites did not name the worker or provide his nationality.

Qatar is relying heavily on migrant workers from South Asia to build infrastructure for the World Cup and labor conditions in the country have been regularly criticised by rights groups.

At least three workers have previously died on World Cup building sites but Qatar said the deaths were not “work-related.”

But World Cup organizers announced on their website that “it is with deep regret we announce a work-related fatality on one of our projects. Following an incident on Al Wakrah Stadium on Saturday morning, a full investigation is underway to determine the factors which contributed to the death of one of our workers.”

The statement added that “authorities were immediately informed and the family of the deceased have been notified. We offer them all the necessary support they may need at such a difficult time.”