Once we get past this recent rainy weather, anglers should head to the Puyallup River, which reopened for hatchery coho now through Dec. 31.

The Voights Creek Hatchery has achieved their coho spawning egg take goal allowing anglers to keep only hatchery coho, while releasing wild coho and steelhead.

Fishing is open on the mainstem from 11th Street Bridge to the mouth of the Carbon River.

The daily limit is up to two adult chum and hatchery coho, and release chinook salmon and wild coho.