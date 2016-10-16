Purdue has fired coach Darrell Hazell midway through his fourth season, ending his tenure with the worst winning percentage of any Boilermakers coach in 95 years.

Hazell was 9-33 overall (.220) since taking over in 2013, and his dismissal had seemed almost inevitable entering this season. A 3-2 start with victories against FCS Eastern Kentucky, Nevada and Illinois gave some hope that he would be given one last full season to show progress. But new Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski, who was hired away from Georgia Tech in August, decided to make the change in season.

The Boilermakers lost 49-35 at home to Iowa on Saturday and trailed 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Purdue has averaged 32,078 in attendance at Ross-Ade Stadium, capacity 62,000, for four home games.