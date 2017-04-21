Shorty Gorham travels with Professional Bull Riders, where his job is to distract 1,800-pound bovines so the rider they bucked can find their way to safety.

Shorty Gorham’s memory is a little fuzzy on the subject.

He knows he got his shot in the business because Rob Smets — the man he filled in for — broke his neck, but there’s one detail that seems to elude him.

“I can’t remember if it was the second or third time he broke it,” Gorham said.

“I just know I was sitting on the couch when our livestock director called and said, ‘Can you be in Reno tomorrow? Smets broke his neck again.’ ”

Welcome to the life of a bullfighter, which is Gorham’s official title. And we’re not talking about a matador waving a red cape, which is probably a safer trade.

Gorham travels with Professional Bull Riders, where his job is to distract 1,800-pound bovines so the rider they bucked can find their way to safety. Think rodeo clown without the makeup or red nose.

In his 11 years with PBR, which comes to the Tacoma Dome on Saturday and Sunday, Shorty has broken an arm, a leg, an ankle and two shoulders in addition to tearing his ACL and MCL. And he’s not even the guy fans are paying to see.

Basically, Gorham gets all of the gory but none of the glory. So the question, of course, is: Why do it?

“I’ve thought a lot about that. The only thing I can think of is for the same reason a police officer or firefighter or military man puts his uniform on,” said Gorham, 38. “The feeling you get when somebody gets to go home and hug their wife and kids that might not have if you hadn’t been there is hard to describe.”

Gorham grew up on a ranch in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., where he was fascinated by bulls from Day 1. And when a neighbor of his moved from California to Texas to become a bullfighter, Shorty decided to follow suit.

His most famous — and harrowing — moment came when a bull threw him in the air as he was trying to untie a bucked rider. Never letting go of the rope, Shorty managed to free him mid-flight and landed on both feet.

Gorham insists that he is not an adrenaline junkie chasing a rush. He added that, according to his Fitbit, his pulse rate rarely goes above 80 beats per minute while he’s on the job. And yet, it is a foregone conclusion that he is going to experience pain at every event he works.

Do you get scared?

“Am I scared? No,” said Gorham. “Do I think, ‘I could die tonight’? Yes.”

Shorty, who resides in Cotulla, Texas, admits he has considered career alternatives now that he has two children. He already makes side money hunting bobcats and mountain lions for research companies.

But there’s something about this job — the challenge of trying to tame a physically superior being, the bond he’s formed with the riders and fellow bullfighters, the fulfillment that goes with protecting another man’s life — that keeps drawing him back.

In case you’re curious, Gorham treats his gig in a manner befitting a professional athlete. He used to watch film for at least 30 minutes a day, and he consistently plays through pain — never having missed more than a month of competition. Perhaps that’s why he has been voted to work the Build Ford Tough World Finals in each of the past 11 years.

Ok, but seriously…you NEVER get scared?

“You can’t be scared, because if you’re scared you’re going to have an exit plan before you can get to where you need to be,” said Gorham, who calls his job the “secret service of bull riding.”

“The hardest thing about it is learning to control your mind — especially your subconscious mind, because that’s telling you to do everything in your power to avoid something dangerous.”

Wow. That’s nuts. By the way, what’s your favorite food?

“My favorite food? A rib eye.”

Hey, he earned it.