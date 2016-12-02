DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say they have an agreement with Johnny Manziel to dismiss a domestic violence charge against the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.
The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Manziel will have to meet certain conditions for a year before the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed. The former Cleveland Browns player was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out in January.
Brittany Dunn, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors, said the agreement was filed Friday without Manziel present.
Details of the agreement weren’t immediately available. A spokeswoman for the former Texas A&M star didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
Judge Roberto Canas said at a hearing last month that the sides had reached a tentative deal on a conditional dismissal.
