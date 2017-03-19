___
MERCEDES
Base: Brackley, England
Constructors’ Championships: 3
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 1st
Engine: Mercedes
Team Principal: Toto Wolff
___
77 Valtteri Bottas
Nationality: Finland
Age: 27
Debut: 2013 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 78
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 1
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 8th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 4th (2014)
___
44 Lewis Hamilton
Nationality: Britain
Age: 32
Debut: 2007 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 188
Wins: 53
Pole Positions: 61
Fastest Laps: 31
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 2nd
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 1st (2008 with McLaren, 2014, 2015 with Mercedes)
___
FERRARI
Base: Maranello, Italy
Constructors’ Championships: 16
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 3rd
Engine: Ferrari
Team Principal: Maurizio Arrivabene
___
5 Sebastian Vettel
Nationality: Germany
Age: 29
Debut: 2007 U.S. Grand Prix
Races: 179
Wins: 42
Pole Positions: 46
Fastest Laps: 28
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 4th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 1st (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 with Red Bull)
___
7 Kimi Raikkonen
Nationality: Finland
Age: 37
Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 253
Wins: 20
Pole Positions: 16
Fastest Laps: 43
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 6th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 1st (2007 with Ferrari)
___
WILLIAMS
Base: Grove, England
Constructors’ Championships: 9
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 5th
Engine: Mercedes
Team Principal: Frank Williams
___
19 Felipe Massa
Nationality: Brazil
Age: 35
Debut: 2002 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 252
Wins: 11
Pole Positions: 16
Fastest Laps: 15
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 11th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 2nd (2008 with Ferrari)
___
18 Lance Stroll
Nationality: Canada
Age: 18
Debut: (Debut season)
Races: 0
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: (Not applicable)
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: (Not applicable)
___
RED BULL
Base: Milton Keynes, England
Constructors’ Championships: 4
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 2nd
Engine: Renault, branded as TAG Heuer
Team Principal: Christian Horner
___
3 Daniel Ricciardo
Nationality: Australia
Age: 27
Debut: 2011 British Grand Prix
Races: 109
Wins: 4
Pole Positions: 1
Fastest Laps: 8
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 3rd
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 3rd (2014, 2016 with Red Bull)
___
33 Max Verstappen
Nationality: Netherlands
Age: 19
Debut: 2015 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 40
Wins: 1
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 1
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 5th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 5th (2016)
___
FORCE INDIA
Base: Silverstone, England
Constructors’ Championships: 0
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 4th
Engine: Mercedes
Team Principal: Vijay Mallya
___
11 Sergio Perez
Nationality: Mexico
Age: 27
Debut: 2011 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 117
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 3
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 7th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 7th (2016)
___
31 Esteban Ocon
Nationality: France
Age: 20
Debut: 2016 Belgium Grand Prix
Races: 9
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 23rd
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 23rd (2016)
___
TORO ROSSO
Base: Faenza, Italy
Constructors’ Championships: 0
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 7th
Engine: Renault
Team Principal: Franz Tost
___
26 Daniil Kvyat
Nationality: Russia
Age: 22
Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 59
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 1
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 14th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 7th (2015)
___
55 Carlos Sainz Jr.
Nationality: Spain
Age: 22
Debut: 2015 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 40
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 12th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 12th (2016)
___
SAUBER
Base: Hinwil, Switzerland
Constructors’ Championships: 0
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 10th
Engine: Ferrari
Team Principal: Monisha Kaltenborn
___
9 Marcus Ericsson
Nationality: Sweden
Age: 26
Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 56
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 22nd
Best Performance in Drivers’ Championship: 18th (2015)
___
94 Pascal Wehrlein
Nationality: Germany
Age: 22
Debut: 2016 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 21
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 19th
Best Performance in Drivers Championship: 19th (2016 with Manor Racing)
___
MCLAREN
Base: Woking, England
Constructors’ Championships: 8
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 6th
Engine: Honda
Team Principal: Eric Boullier
___
14 Fernando Alonso
Nationality: Spain
Age: 35
Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 274
Wins: 32
Pole Positions: 22
Fastest Laps: 22
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 10th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 1st (2005, 2006 with Renault)
___
2 Stoffel Vandoorne
Nationality: Belgium
Age: 24
Debut: 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix
Races: 1
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 20th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 20th (2016)
___
RENAULT
Base: Enstone, England
Constructors’ Championships: 2
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 9th
Engine: Renault
Team Principal: Cyril Abiteboul
___
27 Nico Hulkenberg
Nationality: Germany
Age: 29
Debut: 2010 Bahrain Grand Prix
Races: 117
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 1
Fastest Laps: 2
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 9th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 9th (2014, 2016 with Force India)
___
30 Jolyon Palmer
Nationality: Britain
Age: 26
Debut: 2016 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 21
Wins: 0
Pole positions: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 18th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 18th (2016)
___
HAAS
Base: Kannapolis, North Carolina (U.S.) and Banbury, England
2016 Constructors’ Championship: 8th
Engine: Ferrari
Team Principal: Gunther Steiner
___
8 Romain Grosjean
Nationality: France
Age: 30
Debut: 2009 European Grand Prix
Races: 104
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 1
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 13th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 7th (2013 with Lotus)
___
20 Kevin Magnussen
Nationality: Denmark
Age: 24
Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 41
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2016 Drivers’ Championship: 16th
Best performance in Drivers’ Championship: 11th (2014 with McLaren)
