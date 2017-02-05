Those familiar with the world of sports, politics and immigration say we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for professional leagues to join those speaking out against President Donald Trump.

Inside sports business

Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States sparked outrage among pro athletes and coaches. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson chimed in about how Trump’s actions were divisive and expressed doubts the president will last his four-year term.

But commissioners of major pro leagues have remained silent. And for good reason: Those in the know say leagues are worried about their ability to bring in and keep foreign athletes here and that they might have to resort to behind-the-scenes lobbying with the Trump administration.

Trump’s ban was halted nationwide by a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge in Seattle on Friday. The restraint remains in effect until a U.S. district court judge rules on a lawsuit by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that challenges the constitutionality of Trump’s order.

But while given a reprieve for now, the leagues will still be unlikely to speak out. The prospect of someday having to lobby for individual athletes on a case-by-case basis isn’t something any league commissioner relishes.

“They may be forced to have to call in these favors to be able to do the things they typically should be able to,’’ said Jon Velie, an Oklahoma-based sports immigration lawyer for 20-plus years whose clients have included Boston Red Sox slugger Pablo Sandoval and former NHL player Sheldon Souray.

Sports leagues already employ lobbyists in Washington, D.C., that twist arms on a variety of issues. But immigration isn’t typically one of them, falling into a realm that has been governed by rules meant to be applied broadly and fairly rather than case by case.

“This is a new administration, it’s a new way of doing business,’’ Velie said. “It seems as if Donald Trump wants to have his hand on negotiations.’’

And that’s not good news for sports.

Once you make different rules for different people and settle things in private negotiations, uncertainty prevails because there are no set standards to follow in order to achieve successful results.

According to Velie, the Trump administration is taking a 50-plus-years step backward to a post-World War II era when Eastern European Jews were trying to enter the country. Velie said his great-great-grandfather used to lobby Congress to pass private bills to allow families in.

“Immigration was reformed in 1965,’’ he said. “And since that time, it’s much more systematic and it’s difficult to lobby a case.’’

The implication is clear. If Ferguson ultimately loses his court challenge and rules start being applied case by case, via behind-the-scenes lobbying, teams and leagues are not going to risk retaliation by speaking out in public against immigration policy.

Most at risk, Velie says, are college athletes from foreign countries who return home for holiday visits or cross borders for games in Canada or elsewhere. There’s a chance some won’t be allowed back in here.

And while the University of Washington and other major schools employ lobbyists just like pro sports leagues, their resources are limited. Velie says it’s fair to ask whether schools will spend as much time and money fighting for athletes from obscure sports as they would for a football or basketball star.

We’ve already seen aspects of Trump’s order negotiated in backrooms. Great Britain’s foreign secretary engaged in high-level talks with Trump’s son-in-law, presidential adviser Jared Kushner, to get British dual citizens exempt from the ban.

That includes Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, a British citizen from Somalia who has lived the past six years in Oregon training with Nike. Nike president and CEO Mark Parker issued this statement: “Nike stands together against bigotry and any form of discrimination.’’

But such condemnations could become rare if those managing leagues and sponsoring athletes shy away from biting the hand that stamps entry visas.

“You need to be able to understand that for every action that comes out, there is a reaction,’’ said Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys, a New York-based consultancy firm that has worked with leagues for decades on their branding. “And that, if Major League Soccer does one thing, the government is ultimately going to turn around and do another.’’

In other words, while Michael Bradley, captain of the U.S. national soccer team, ripped Trump’s policy, it does MLS little good to follow suit. Not only because MLS might have to negotiate immigration matters with the Trump administration, but also because some team owners and fans likely feel the new policy is an effective counterterrorism measure.

Passikoff said it is generally OK for athletes to speak out without harming a team or league brand. But when teams and leagues do it, they “ultimately get beaten up for it in the marketplace.’’

If a team owner strongly opposes a political stance, he adds, they can always set up a foundation. Or make charitable contributions.

“If one of the owners feels that this is a good thing, have him write the check to the ACLU,” Passikoff said. “But don’t make it a team or brand issue.’’

Passikoff agrees the past few weeks are uncharted territory and fans might eventually demand leagues speak out against government actions. But up to now, he added, fans have mostly judged leagues on their ability to deliver a consistently high level of sports product.

And that means those leagues must maintain the ability to keep importing the best athletes from around the planet. Even if it means choking back the urge to unleash a barrage of criticism as harsh as what some athletes have already let fly.