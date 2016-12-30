The Cougars tied the Silvertips for most points in the league so far this season.
In a battle of Western Hockey League division leaders, the Prince George Cougars topped the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, 4-3.
Down 3-2 in the third period, the Cougars, who lead the B.C. Division at 27-10-2, scored the last two goals to pick up the win. Josh Curtis got the game winner at the 14:16 mark.
Jansen Harkin scored the first two goals of the game for Prince George.
Matt Fonteyne scored twice and Dominic Zwerger also scored for Everett (25-5-6), which leads the U.S. Division and had the highest point total (56) in the WHL entering the night. Prince George tied Everett with 56 points.
• Skyler McKenzie scored the winner with just over four minutes remaining in the third period and the visiting Portland Winterhawks edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 in a WHL game. Aaron Hyman scored for Seattle.
