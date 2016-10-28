NEW YORK (AP) — Barack Obama is making his final Super Bowl call as president: New England against Seattle.

The soon-to-be outgoing commander-in-chief, a noted sports fans, also picks Golden State to win the NBA championship.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” show on Friday, Obama first was asked by host Sway Calloway who he predicts will win the basketball title.

“I am going to go with the Warriors just because (Kevin) Durant, that addition, I think they’ve got too much firepower,” Obama said, “although they just got spanked on their first game. So it will take them a while to figure things out.”

As for the NFL championship, he’s looking for a repeat of the Super Bowl of two seasons ago.

“Super Bowl is tougher,” Obama said. “I got to say at this point you would have to put your money on (Tom) Brady again. I don’t see any real strong teams. Seattle and Patriots have a rematch, that’s my call.”

