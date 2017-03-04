YAKIMA — Nate Whitaker scored 25 points and Zillah raced past Freeman 69-53 to capture the Class 1A boys state title on Saturday night.

With a sea of orange blanketing one side of the SunDome to support the Leopards, Zillah built a 12-point lead in the first half and rolled to the championship.

Whitaker made 11 of 19 shots and the Leopards shot 49 percent. Trey Delp added 10 points in the victory.

Freeman was led by Dylan Oja’s 17 points and 16 points from Ryan Maine. But Maine was just 4 of 18 shooting and Freeman shot 35 percent as a team.

• King’s claimed third place with a 55-43 win over No. 2 seed Lynden Christian thanks to Luke Wicks’ 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Mount Baker gets 1A girls title

YAKIMA — Mount Baker sisters Jessica and Stephanie Soares combined for 19 points and 22 rebounds, and Mount Baker won its first Class 1A state title rallying for a 45-44 win over Cashmere.

Stephanie Soares, a junior, had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Jessica Soares, a senior, added seven points and nine rebounds. Kylind Powell also scored 12 points for the Mountaineers.

Mount Baker took a 30-15 lead into halftime, but Cashmere outscored Mount Baker 25-4 in the third quarter and led 40-34 going to the fourth. But Cashmere scored just four points in the fourth quarter and Mount Baker rallied. Cashmere’s Abbie Johnson hit two free throws with 59 seconds left but Cashmere could not get any closer.

• Bellevue Christian lost to Lynden Christian 50-35 in the fourth/sixth-place title game.

Sunnyside Christian wins 1B

SPOKANE — Lucas Dykstra scored 13 points as Sunnyside Christian beat Lummi Nation 47-40 to win the Class 1B boys state championship.

Cade Bosma added 12 points for Sunnyside Christian (26-3), which pulled away in the fourth quarter. Lane Marsh added 10 points, including the basket that broke a 33-all tie early in the fourth quarter.

Trazil Lane scored 15 points to lead Lummi Nation (23-5), but was his team’s only player in double figures.

• Shania Graham scored 23 points, and Republic beat Almira-Coulee-Hartline 51-29 to win the Class 1B girls state title.

Graham was 9 of 18, including four three-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds for Republic (25-2).