Boys

Federal Way rebounds, will play for fourth

Rashon Slaughter led the way for Federal Way with 25 points and six rebounds, as the Eagles defeated Kennedy Catholic (20-9) in convincing fashion, 77-56.

The Eagles, the two-time defending state champs, rebounded from a painful semifinal loss to Richland.

No. 4 Federal Way (25-3) shot 50.8 percent from the floor and ran away with the game in the second half, outscoring the Lancers 42-28 after halftime.

The Eagles advance to the fourth/sixth-place game, and will play Curtis at 8 a.m.

Emilio Mancol led the Lancers with 20 points.

Curtis playing for fourth place

The No. 6 Curtis Vikings (22-5) rode their hot shooting to a 64-48 win over the No. 8 Enumclaw Hornets (16-3) in a loser-out game.

The Vikings will play Curtis in the fourth/sixth-place game at 8 a.m.

Curtis shot 50 percent from the floor, including 7 of 14 from beyond the three-point line. Zack Paulsen led the Vikings with 20 points.

The Vikings pressured the Hornets on defense, holding them to 2-of-12 shooting from three-point range and 19 of 55 overall.

Kaden Anderson led the Hornets with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls

Valley knocks out top-seed Kentlake

No. 5 Central Valley (25-1), the defending state champs, rebounded after seeing their 52-game win streak end in the semifinals by eliminating top-seeded Kentlake 46-23.

The Falcons (23-6) were 10 of 40 from the floor and were held to single digits in scoring in every quarter. Kentlake went 0 for 12 from beyond the arc and shot only 3 of 10 from the free-throw line.

For Central Valley, Lacie Hull led the way with 14 points. Emma Jackson led Kentlake with six points.

Central Valley will play for fourth place Saturday against Sunnyside at9: 30 a.m.

Sunnyside playing for trophy

No. 4 Sunnyside (21-4) beat No. 8 Camas 45-34, taking advantage of the Papermakers’ poor shooting to advance to the fourth/sixth-place game against Cental Valley.

Emilee Maldanado scored 16 points for the Grizzlies and shot 4 of 7 from three-point range.

Camas (17-10) shot 22.7 percent from the field and was led by the nine points of Haley Hanson.