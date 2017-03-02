Kentwood rallies, beats Curtis to make semifinals

Curtis held a 10-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on as the fifth-seeded Kentwood Conqeurors (25-3) outscored the No. 6 Vikings 14-6 in the final frame for a 57-55 win Thursday at the Tacoma Dome.

The Conquerors got into foul trouble in the fourth, losing Eli’sha Sheppard and two-time league MVP Darius LuBom late in the game. But with 2:05 left, Kentwood took the lead, and stretched it to five points after a three-pointer from Kentwood junior D’angelo Minnis.

Kentwood beat Curtis in the semifinals last year en route to a runner-up finish.

Kentwood will play Gonzaga Prep for a spot in the finals on Friday. Beau Roggenbach led Kentwood with 16 points.

John Moore had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Curtis (21-5), which will play Enumclaw for a spot in the fourth/sixth-place game.

Union 73, Kennedy Catholic 49

The top-seeded Titans (20-4) advanced to the state semifinals with a dominating win over the No. 10 Lancers (20-8).

A weak second quarter doomed the Lancers, as they were outscored 18-5 and were never able to bounce back.

Cameron Cranston led the Titans with 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Keithen Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Union, which reached the semifinals for the second time in three years.

Matthew Sasonoff accounted for a large part of Kennedy Catholic’s offensive production, scoring 20 of the Lancers’ 49 points. Union will advance to play Richland in Friday’s state semifinal round.

Gonzaga Prep 53, Enumclaw 39

The No. 11 Hornets (16-12) scored only four points over the second and third quarters in a loss to the No. 2 Bullpups (24-1). Enumclaw shot only 19.6 percent from the field, and went 1 of 8 from beyond the three-point arch.

Griffin Webb was the only Hornet in double figures with 15 points, but was 5 of 12 from the field. He also had six rebounds.

Sam Lockett led Gonzaga Prep with 10 points, including a pair of electrifying dunks.

The Bullpups will play Kentwood in the semifinals.

Central Valley upset by Prep

Central Valley (24-1) entered the state tournament ranked No. 5 in the state’s RPI rankings, but the Bears were the overwhelming favorite to defend their state title.

The Bears’ 52-game winning streak came to an end with a 56-55 loss to No. 6 Bellarmine Prep (25-2) in the state quarterfinals.

Prep will face No. 7 Kentridge in the semifinals. Central Valley will face Kentlake in a loser-out game.

Shalyse Smith had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Prep. Lexie Hull lead the Bears with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Glacier Peak 48, Sunnyside 47

Glacier Peak is enjoying its move up to Class 4A.

No. 3 Glacier Peak (23-1) won a quarterfinal game for the first time in program history thanks to 18 points from Kayla Watkins. The Grizzlies move on to the semifinals.

Lexi Skyles had 20 points for No. 4 Sunnyside (20-4), which will play a loser out game.