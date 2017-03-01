Kentridge moves on to face rival Kentlake again

Kentridge is facing a whole lot of North Puget Sound League foes at the state 4A girls tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

The Chargers (23-5), the No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 Todd Beamer (21-7) in the opening round on Wednesday.

Kentridge will face league and crosstown rival Kentlake in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Falcons are the No. 1 seed in state.

The teams tied for the NPSL Cascade Division title and Kentlake won the tiebreaker game and a district meeting.

Jordan Jenkins had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers, and JaQuaya Miller add 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Japhera McEachin led the Titans with 14 points.

Bellarmine Prep 68, Woodinville 58

The West Central District champions, the No. 6 Lions (24-2) eliminated the No. 11 Falcons (19-5) behind 24 points from Shalyse Smith, who was 9 of 17 from the floor. Reyelle Frazier added 14 points, 12 in the second half, for the Lions.

The Falcons closed with two points with 3½ minutes remaining before the Lions pulled away.

Bellarmine will play Central Valley, the defending state champs, who were ranked No. 1 in the state all season.

4A boys

Richland 63, Davis 51

Four Richland (20-5) players scored in double digits, led by Tyler Kurtz, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. The No. 11 Bombers’ most valuable weapon was 7-foot-3 junior center Riley Sorn, who was — as you might expect — a threat in the paint. Sorn scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go with seven blocks, one off the Class 4A state tournament record.

The Bombers advance to the quarterfinals to take on the Federal Way Eagles, the two-time defending state champs. The Bombers hit 60.5 percent from the field.

Alexzander Delgado led the No. 3 Pirates (19-5) with 21 points. Collin Kelley added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kennedy Catholic 53, Glacier Peak 35

The No. 10 Lancers (20-7) took an early lead and held off a late charge to eliminate the No. 7 Grizzlies (19-5). At halftime, Kennedy Catholic held a 26-14 lead, only to see Glacier Peak pull back within eight after a steal and layup from Austin Pez. But a 9-0 Kennedy Catholic run put itself in the driver’s seat for good.

Emilio Mancol scored 16 points to lead the Lancers, who will play No. 1 Union in the quarterfinals.

Bobby Martin was the only Grizzly in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds.

Enumclaw 52, Inglemoor 43

Kaden Anderson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 8 Hornets past the No. 16 Vikings. Peter Erickson added 15 points and five rebounds for Enumclaw.

Jalen Woodley and Ryan Hamilton each scored 14 points for Inglemoor. The Vikings had just 17 rebounds as the Hornets pulled down 30.

It was Inglemoor’s first state appearance since 2009. The Vikings, who had no all-league players, were 3-13 in KingCo 4A play last year. They won seven of their last 10 regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs.

Enumclaw advances to play the second-seeded Gonzaga Prep Bullpups.