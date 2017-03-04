West Seattle claims third with big rally

West Seattle finished the game on a 14-2 run to claim third place Saturday at the Tacoma Dome, beating Lincoln 66-54.

Nate Pryor had 20 points and four assists to lead the No. 3 Wildcats, who shot 51.1 percent in the second half. West Seattle outscored the Abes 20-3 in the fourth quarter.

“He took a big chunk of that game and put it right on his shoulders,” West Seattle coach Keffrey Fazio said of Pryor. “He put us right on his back and led these guys to the win. He decided to take over a little bit and not settle for what Lincoln was trying to do to us. We wanted to dictate how it was going to go down.”

No. 5 Lincoln (26-2) headed into the state semifinals undefeated and lost to back-to-back Metro League teams. Le’Zjon Bonds had 15 points and four assists to lead the Abes, which finished fifth.

Stanwood 62, Rainier Beach 61

Bryson Kelly’s 15-footer with 4.2 seconds left lifted the No.7 Spartans (24-4) over the No. 8 Vikings (22-1) for fourth place, the highest finish in program history.

AJ Martinka had 13 points and six rebounds for Stanwood and Austin Wilhonen added 12 points and seven rebounds.

N’Keil Nelson had 17 points for sixth-place Rainier Beach, which had one assist and 15 turnovers. Kevin Porter Jr. added 16 points.

3A Girls

Snohomish 46, Lincoln 37

Katie Brandvold scored 23 points as the No. 6 Panthers (20-7) beat the No. 3 Abes (21-8) to finish third.

Brandvold was 5 of 8 on three-pointers and had three assist.

A’shia Donahue had eight points to lead the Abes, which finished fifth. Lincoln shot 28.6 percent from the field.

The teams combined to scored just 25 points in the first half.

Kamiakin 66, Lynnwood 64 (OT)

Oumou Toure had 27 points and eight rebounds as the No. 7 Braves took fourth place by beating the No. 10 Royals.

Toure, who scored 27 points, tied the game with 16 seconds left in regulation for the Braves (25-2). Chanceler Williams put back a rebound with a second remaining for the win.

Kelsey Rogers had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the sixth-place Royals (22-6), and Kaprice Boston added 20 points.