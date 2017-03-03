Boys

Rainier Beach bounces back, will play for fourth

Eighth-seeded Rainier Beach (22-9) dominated from the opening tipoff, grabbing a 29-11 lead in the first quarter, and never took its foot off the gas in a 93-72 win over No. 12 Wilson (20-8) Friday in a consolation game.

Beach bounced back from a semifinal loss to Metro League rival Garfield that didn’t end until nearly 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Kevin Porter led the Vikings with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Wilson scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, making the score more respectable. Emmit Matthews Jr. had 23 points.

The Vikings will play Stanwood for fourth place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Stanwood makes trophy round, eliminates Prep

In a down-to-the-wire game, Stanwood held on to eliminate Seattle Prep 61-58 as a last-second three-point attempt didn’t fall for the Panthers.

AJ Martinka led the No. 7 Spartans (23-4) with 16 points while also pulling down nine rebounds.

Collin Welp led the No. 11 Panthers (19-10) with 18 points and six rebounds.

Stanwood made up for its 24-of 61 shooting with a strong fourth quarter, scoring 22 points. Stanwood will play in the fourth/sixth-place game against Rainier Beach on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Girls

Lynnwood earns trophy after buzzer-beater

Kaprice Boston sealed the deal by hitting a buzzer-beating layup as No. 10 Lynnwood eliminated No. 5 Stanwood 62-60.

Boston scored 22 points for the Royals (22-5) and collected seven rebounds. Stanwood (20-6) led for most of the game, going into the fourth quarter with a 50-44 lead.

But Lynnwood’s offense stormed back, outscoring the Spartans 18-10 in the final frame.

Lynnwood will play Kamiakin on Saturday at 8 a.m. for fourth place.

Kamiakin breezes past Seattle Prep

No. 7 Kamiakin beat No. 12 Seattle Prep 64-40, ending the Panthers’ season and advancing to the fourth-place trophy game against Lynnwood.

Oumou Toure scored 29 points for the Braves (24-2) while collecting 12 rebounds.

Kamiakin dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Seattle Prep (21-9) 48-29. Marie Hauck had 10 points and eight rebounds for Prep.

Late Thursday

Garfield beats Beach in battle of Metro titans

Senior guard Jaylen Nowell, a University of Washington commit, finished with 24 points as second-ranked Garfield topped fourth-ranked Rainier Beach 59-58 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Thursday at the Tacoma Dome in a game between programs with 21 state titles between them.

Beach, the defending Class 3A state champions, got 28 points from junior Kevin Porter Jr. but didn’t get enough offensive support from his teammates until they perked up in the final 1:31, when they were down nine.