Luce leads Islanders into state semifinals

Anna Luce led the way to the semifinals for No. 8 Mercer Island, scoring 18 points and collecting 20 rebounds as the Islanders beat No. 7 Kamiakin 52-43 Thursday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome.

The Islanders (22-6) shot 39.3 percent from the field and held the Braves’ offense in check by stealing the ball 14 times.

Claire Mansfield had seven assists for the Islanders.

Kamiakin (23-2) held a two-point halftime lead but had a poor fourth quarter, where Mercer Island outscored the Braves 14-6.

Oumou Toure had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves.

The Islanders will play No. 6 Snohomish on Friday in the semifinals. Kamiakin will play Seattle Prep in a loser-out game.

Lincoln 53, Stanwood 37

Morticia McCall had another big performance, scoring 22 points and collecting 13 rebounds to lead No. 3 Lincoln to a win over No. 5 Stanwood.

The Spartans shot only 27.5 percent from the floor. The Abes outscored Stanwood in every quarter, and held the Spartans to only seven fourth-quarter points.

Kaitlin Larson was the only player in double figures for the Spartans with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lincoln will play No. 1 Bishop Blanchet on Friday in the semifinals. Stanwood will play Lynn­wood in a loser-out game.

Snohomish 53, Seattle Prep 36

A poor offensive showing in the first half kept Seattle Prep from ever having a chance. No. 6 Snohomish started the game by outscoring No. 12 Seattle Prep 15-3, and 15-8 in the first and second quarters.

Kyra Beckman led Snohomish (19-6) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Seattle Prep (21-8) shot only 25.5 percent from the floor. Marie Hauck led the Panthers with 13 points.

Snohomish will play Mercer Island on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Seattle Prep will play Kamiakin for a spot in the fourth/sixth-place game.

Wildcats advance to semis for first time since 1970

Yusuf Mohamed, a 6-foot-8 senior, piled up 23 points and 11 rebounds as the West Seattle Wildcats (21-6), making just their third state appearance, reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1970 with a 62-54 win over Wilson.

“Nathan Hale, Garfield and Beach, those are powerhouse schools and with those schools you can’t a break against, and if you do it’s going to cost you,” said West Seattle point guard Nate Pryor. “It feels good (mentioned with Metro’s best). We’re in the Final Four. Honestly, nobody thought we’d get here. It’s a blessing.”

The Wildcats led 25-21 at halftime with a balanced attack led by Pryor’s eight points. Pryor finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. led Wilson (20-7) with 20 points and six rebounds.

Lincoln 70, Seattle Prep 58

The undefeated Abes rolled into the semifinals, where they will face the only other undefeated team in the T- Dome.

No. 5 Lincoln (26-0) got a balanced offensive effort, led by Trevante Anderson, who had 17 points on just 5-of-8 shooting. Emmett Linton added 13 points and Willie Thomas had 12 for the Abes, which hit 50 percent from the field.

No. 11 Seattle Prep (19-9) was led by the 20 points and nine rebounds by Collin Welp. Javon Woodward added 13 for the Panthers, who play Stanwood for a spot in the fourth/sixth-place game. Lincoln will face No. 1 Nathan Hale in the semifinals.