Stanwood wins rubber match vs. Shorecrest

The third meeting this season between the Stanwood and Shorecrest boys basketball teams was the most meaningful.

And that’s saying something since the first two meetings decided championships.

Seventh-seeded Stanwood prevailed in a Class 3A state opener on Wednesday, eliminating the Scots 64-52. The Spartans (22-3) advance to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 Nathan Hale.

Stanwood beat Shorecrest 75-61 to end the regular season in a game that decided the Wesco 3A title.

Shorecrest (22-3) turned it around in the Northwest District title game, winning 55-52.

Wednesday, Nate Kummer scored 15 to lead four Spartans in double figures. AJ Martinka added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Philip Pepple led the Scots with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Malcolm Rosier-Butle added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Shorecrest was the Class 2A state runner-up last season.

Seattle Prep 71, Timberline 53

Collin Welp had 22 points and seven rebounds as the No. 11 Panthers (19-8) advanced to the quarterfinals by eliminating the No. 6 Blazers (18-8). Prep will play No. 5 Lincoln on Thursday afternoon.

Nic Lynch added 12 points and six rebounds for the Panthers, who rebounded Timberline 34-22.

Tariq Romain and Hunter Campau had 12 points each for the Blazers, who shot just 35.3 percent from the field.

Wilson 58, Capital 53

The No. 12 Rams (20-6) knocked off the No. 4 Cougars (22-5).

Wilson advances to the quarterfinals where it will meet No. 3 West Seattle.

3A Girls

Lincoln 65, West Seattle 54

The Abes (20-6) rolled to a first-round victory thanks to 25 points and 12 rebounds from Morticia McCall. Lincoln advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1980 where they will play No. 5 seed Stanwood at 9 a.m. The Abes lost to Snohomish in overtime in regionals. Grace Sarver led the Wildcats (20-5) with 16 points.

Lynnwood 57, Gig Harbor 29

The Tides (20-5) shot just 26 percent (11 of 42) from the field and turned the ball over 24 times in a first-round drubbing. Kelsey Rogers scored 20 points for the Royals (21-4) and grabbed nine rebounds. Lynn­wood will play No. 1 Bishop Blanchet on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Mercer Island 66, Bethel 48

The Islanders (21-6) dominated the early part of the game, leading the Braves 33-14 at halftime. The Braves (20-6) battled back in the second half, matching Mercer Island with 14 points in the third quarter and putting up 20 points in the fourth. Anna Luce led the Islanders with 27 points. The Islanders will play Kamiakin in the quarterfinals.