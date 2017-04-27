ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nashville general manager David Poile says Predators forward Kevin Fiala broke his left leg during Game 1 against St. Louis and is recovering from surgery to repair his femur.
Poile detailed Fiala’s injury in a statement Thursday.
The general manager says Fiala had surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and will start rehabilitation when he returns to Nashville.
The 20-year-old Fiala was hit by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period Wednesday night. His injury led to a 17-minute delay while Fiala received medical attention. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher to the hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
Nashville won 4-3 for a 1-0 second-round series lead.
The 11th draft pick in 2014, Fiala scored two goals in the Predators’ first-round sweep of Chicago.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.