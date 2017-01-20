NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Power Five conferences have voted to stop coaches from taking teams off-campus during any vacation period outside a sport’s season for practice, a rule proposed after Jim Harbaugh took his Michigan Wolverines to Florida during spring break last year.
The rule passed by a 58-22 margin Friday morning at the Power Five conferences’ third annual autonomy session at the NCAA convention. The Big Ten voted 11-3 for the change.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel opposed the proposal before the vote and noted later that the 15 student-athlete representatives from Power 5 schools voted 11-4 against the rule. Manuel says Michigan had been waiting before deciding whether to hold an off-campus practice a second straight year.
The Power 5 conferences also approved other rule changes, including rules giving student-athletes time off to rest.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.