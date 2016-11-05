Here is the latest fishing report for the Potholes Reservoir by Annie Meseberg at the MarDon Resort:

Bass fishing is approaching one of the fun times of the year!

The surface water temperature has dropped to the low 50 degree range. Potholes Reservoir water level is at 1036.35. The lowest level measured in 2016 was 1029.90.

With the new high water and cooler water temperatures many bass anglers catch their largest bass of the year this time of year.

Bass fishermen have reported largemouth bass being caught in the sand dunes from 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Walleye are responding to Blade Baits and jigs tipped with a grub and a night crawler. Plus some walleye are still being caught on a bottom walker with a slow death hook. Early morning and evening are your best times to go out and try for a few walleye.

The Royal Hunt Club is a great option to get access to private land for pheasant, goose or even duck hunting this season. A season pass will run $300 per hunter or you can but a 3 day consecutive pass for $125 per hunter. This land is in the greater Royal City Area and is roughly 25,000 acres. For more information please call (509) 346-2651 or email info@mardonresort.com.

To book a duck hunt on Potholes Reservoir with The Duck Taxi or a Goose Hunt please call (509)346-2651 or www.ducktaxi.com.

Visit www.mardonresort.com for more information.