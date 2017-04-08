The salmon season setting meetings are on their last leg, and it appears sport fisheries could see major cutbacks in some areas while others will get equally or slightly better opportunities this summer through next winter.

“Coming into this year’s process we’re dealing with issues for (wild) coho for the Skagit, Stillaguamish and Queets,” said Mark Baltzell, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “We have a long ways to go to meet the management criteria (spawning escapement needs) on Skagit, and got closer on the Stillaguamish (in meetings with the tribes on Monday night).”

Since salmon are co-managed by the state and tribes, each party must agree on all fisheries in order for the seasons to be finalized. Both user groups hope they can avoid last year’s debacle, and will come to a well balanced agreement in a timely fashion while ensuring poor wild salmon stocks are given top priority.

During last year’s process poor coastal wild coho returns to the Queets, Quillayute and Hoh on top of the dismal Puget Sound coho stocks all played a big impact on how ocean fisheries were created, and was the first stumbling block in one of the most draconian Washington marine fishing seasons in recent history.

Last year, Puget Sound salmon seasons hit a stalemate after the state and tribal fishery officials couldn’t come to terms on how to craft fisheries due to what was expected to be a very poor Puget Sound coho return.

Salmon fishing seasons were eventually set at the end of May – more than a month later than usual – and led to widespread closures in Puget Sound although it was later determined that coho returns weren’t as bad as thought and some fisheries were reopened in late fall.

Long process ahead before fishing seasons are finalized

State Fish and Wildlife managers say they need to address a number of Puget Sound wild chinook and coho runs to meet objectives for all fisheries.

Wild chinook stocks of concern depending what fishing options are chosen include Nooksack spring/summer; Dungeness; Lake Washington (Cedar River); Puyallup; Nisqually; Skokomish; and mid-Hood Canal tributaries.

While nothing is set in stone, an early draft modeling proposal on Puget Sound sport fisheries reveals the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca off Port Angeles will likely take the biggest hit in their winter salmon fisheries with a closure from December through mid-February.

In hindsight, the proposal does allow an angler a chance to fish for salmon somewhere – but it will require a trailer under their boat – on the water throughout the 2017-18 fishing season.

Sekiu and Port Angeles in the Strait (Marine Catch Areas 5 and 6) will see a brief window for hatchery kings in July through early August, and chinook non-retention from August through September, a fishery that targets an expected return of more than 1.1-million pink salmon. Both ports will also have a brief hatchery chinook fishery in late winter of 2018. Both Sekiu and Port Angeles would be open for hatchery-marked coho from July through September.

The San Juan Islands (Marine Catch Area 7) would have a July and October hatchery-marked king fishery, and then switches to non-select from August through September. That will be followed by a hatchery-marked chinook fishery from December through April of 2018. There is also a window of opportunity for hatchery-marked coho from September through October.

The east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2) would be completely closed during the summer and early fall to protect weak salmon stocks headed to northern Puget Sound streams. There will be a summer chinook and coho fishery in the Tulalip Bubble area. A winter salmon fishery will be open in those two areas from November through April of 2018. Coho would be off limits during the 20-17-18 season.

In northern Puget Sound (9), the first half of July would be open for chinook non-retention (targeting resident coho only), and open for hatchery-marked kings in mid-July through mid-August. Then it reverts to chinook non-retention from mid-August through October for a fishery targeting pinks only. It will also have a window for hatchery chinook in November, and mid-January through mid-April of 2018.

Northern Puget Sound would be open for hatchery-marked coho in July, August and October, and only from shore in certain areas during September.

In central Puget Sound (10), there will be a chinook non-retention season targeting resident coho in June to mid-July, and a hatchery chinook fishery from mid-July through mid-August, and November through February. A pink salmon only fishery would occur from mid-August through October, release all chinook. Hatcher y-marked coho would be open from July through February.

In the Green River 16,362 chinook return (13,988 are of hatchery origin), has a possible one-weekend Friday to Sunday inner-Elliott Bay king fishery on the table for August, plus hatchery coho and pinks only for two other weekends as well as an opening on the Lower Duwamish for all kings. It is unsure whether the inner-Elliott Bay fishery will be open game for all chinook or a hatchery-marked chinook fishery only.

Anglers should note that catch guidelines will dictate on any early closures during some summer and fall/winter salmon seasons for central and northern Puget Sound (9 and 10); east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2); San Juan Islands (7); and eastern Strait (6).

In south-central Puget Sound (11), the hatchery-marked chinook fishery would be open from June through April of 2018. All coho would be fair game from June through October, and then only hatchery-marked coho from November through April of 2018. There will also be a terminal chinook and coho fishery in Sinclair Inlet.

In Hood Canal north of Ayock Point (12 North), the area would be open for non-retention of chinook from July through September, and then hatchery-marked chinook only from October through April of 2018. South of Ayock Point (12 South) would be open for hatchery-marked chinook only from July through April of 2018. All of Hood Canal would be open for coho from July through April of 2018.

Southern Puget Sound (13) would be open for hatchery-marked chinook and coho from May through April.

Certain piers in Puget Sound would also have year-round salmon seasons most likely similar to previous years.

In-river Puget Sound hatchery-marked chinook fisheries are on the table for now are Nooksack, Skykomish, Skagit/Cascade, Puyallup and Nisqually. Rivers open for all chinook include Samish.

In-river hatchery-marked coho fisheries include Dungeness, Noosack/Samish, Cascade and Nisqually. In-river all coho fisheries proposed are Snohomish, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, Green, Puyallup and Quilcene.

The Skokomish in Hood Canal closed last year was also a “to be determined” as far as chinook and coho fishing goes this summer.

Ocean salmon fisheries process in works

State fisheries and Pacific Fishery Management Council developed three ocean salmon fishing options last month, and will finalize what direction they’re headed at the Pacific Fishery Management meeting starting this Friday in Sacramento, Calif.

“We still have a long ways to go,” said Wendy Beeghly, the state Fish and Wildlife coastal salmon manager. “Nothing has really changed with the ocean options (and) we have a bit more Canadian information that now allows “Alternative One” (54,500 chinook and 58,800 hatchery-marked coho) to meet tule (chinook) conservation objectives, but chinook quotas may still be restricted by coho impacts. For coho, I believe we have agreement with the Quinault Tribe on a spawning escapement objective slightly lower than the management floor (like last year), but how that translates into ocean coho opportunity remains to be seen.”

Alternative Two calls for 47,500 chinook and 50,400 hatchery-marked coho, and Alternative Three is 40,000 chinook and 18,900 hatchery-marked coho.

State and tribal fishery managers havent’ finished developing in-river coastal coho needs yet, and nothing has been decided on coho in the treaty troll fishery, which will probably top priority in the Sacramento meetings for ocean fishery development.

On the coast, fisheries managers are predicting a return of 198,115 coho (159,452 last year).

A breakdown shows 91,718 coho (67,609 last year) to Willapa Bay; 55,735 (36,921) to Quinault; 5,799 (2,066) to Hoh; 6,500 (3,500) to Queets; 4,844 (1,653) summer fish to Quillayute; and 33,427 (10,911) fall fish to Quillayute. Forecasts for wild coho weren’t available for the Grays Harbor, but the hatchery component is 36,400 (22,900).

Coastal chinook forecasts are 38,500 (39,500) to Willapa Bay; 2,700 (1,800) for fall fish to Hoh; 4,600 (6,600) for fall fish to Queets; 7,600 (7,500) summer/fall fish to Quillayute. Forecasts weren’t available for the fall fish in the Quinault.

Other salmon that play a big role in developing ocean fisheries will be a Columbia River fall chinook forecast of 582,600 (951,300 was forecast last year with an actual return of 643,300). The total return is similar to last year, which was the fourth largest on record, but substantially down from the huge returns from 2013 to 2015.

The lower river hatchery chinook stock of 92,400 and Bonneville Pool hatchery chinook stock of 158,400 – better known as “tule chinook” – are the most prized sport fish and a driving force in ocean fisheries off Ilwaco, Westport and at Buoy 10 near the Columbia River mouth.

The tule are a lower river hatchery run, which is close to recent five-year average, and Bonneville Pool hatchery run that looks to be the second highest return since 2004.

The all-time actual return record dating to 1938 was 1,268,400 adult chinook in 2013, which was 227 percent of the 2003-to-2012 average of 557,600 adult fish. In 2014, the actual return was 1,159,000, which was second-highest on record.

Salmon seasons will be finalized this Friday through April 12 during the Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting at DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento.