Those who were banking on an Icicle River spring chinook fishery will need to make alternate plans.
State Fish and Wildlife announced that the sport fishery on the Icicle in Chelan County scheduled to open Monday (May 15) will remain closed.
The preseason forecast and current in-season run data indicate the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery might not achieve the spawning goal of 1,640 fish.
State fisheries will keep tabs on the fish returns, and if the runs waxes expectations then it could reopen at a later date.
