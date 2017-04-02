State Fish and Wildlife has decided to close the Chehalis River to spring chinook fishing due to poor returns, which aren’t expected to meet spawning escapement goals.

Salmon fishing is currently closed, and will remain off limits when the spring chinook fishery was supposed to open from April 16 through June 30 as stated in the regulation pamphlet.

The area closed for salmon is from the mouth (Highway 101 Bridge) to the Highway 6 Bridge in the town of Adna (Grays Harbor/Thurston/Lewis counties).

This doesn’t affect fisheries for steelhead and other gamefish fisheries, and anglers should consult regulations in the fishing rules pamphlet.