College SportsCougar FootballCougarsHuskiesHusky FootballNFLPac-12SeahawksSports Poll: Which football team will have the best winning percentage this season? Originally published August 11, 2017 at 6:09 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUW Huskies practice notes: Byron Murphy leads another dominant day for defense Previous StoryIndians’ Carrasco loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs Rays
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.