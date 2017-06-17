Other SportsSports Poll: Do you plan to open your wallet to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight? Originally published June 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryJean Segura likely to be activated by Mariners early next week against Tigers Previous StoryMariners’ veterans offer a few words of advice to those recently drafted
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.