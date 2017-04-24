2017 Lowland Lakes Opening Day (April 22nd) Trout Creel Results County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Wapato 75 204 50 3.39 2.72 19 inch Rainbow Angler Participation seemed lower than usual, likely due to a concurrent fishing derby on nearby Lake Chelan. However, anglers were very pleased with the numbers and quality of fish. Douglas County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Jameson 19 83 9 4.84 4.37 24 inch Rainbow Good weather. Anglers were very happy about the 400+ 4-lb. jumbo Rainbows that were recently stocked. Fingerling plants from 2016 showed nice growth with most being 12 – 14″. Ferry County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Ellen Lake 27 28 17 1.7 1 14 inch Rainbow Water was very high and cold, but the weather was nice today. Overall, angler turnout was low. Slow fishing day for most anglers on this lake. Grant County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Blue 63 204 2 3.27 3.24 16 inch Rainbow Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Quality trout fishing returned to Blue Lake in 2017 after an abysmal 2016. Several boat and shoreline anglers caught their limit of trout early in the morning, within an hour, and before WDFW creel surveyers showed up to interview them. Most trout were 11-13″ with a few at 14-16″. There are plenty of trout left to catch through the spring. Deep Lake 67 165 71 3.52 2.46 15 inch Rainbow 1 derby fish caught Park 79 245 34 3.53 3.1 16 inch Rainbow Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Quality trout fishing returned to Park Lake in 2017 after an abysmal 2016. Several boat and shoreline anglers caught their limit of trout early in the morning, within an hour, and before WDFW creel surveyers showed up to interview them. Most trout were 11-13″ with a few at 14-16″. There are plenty of trout left to catch through the spring. Perch 12 25 30 4.58 2.08 17 inch Rainbow Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temepratures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Mostly 11-12″ trout. Vic Meyers 14 26 1.86 1.86 15 inch Rainbow Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temepratures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Mostly 11-12″ trout. No tagged derby trout checked in creel survey. Warden 32 86 34 3.75 2.69 12 inch Rainbow Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temepratures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Catch rates were high, but smaller than normal trout sizes kept some anglers from harvesting them. Most trout were 10-11 inches. No carryovers recorded in creel survey. Grays Harbor County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Bowers Lake – Vance # 1 32 58 20 2.44 1.81 25 inch Rainbow Kids derby: winer was 7 lbs 9oz. Lots of anglers early, 97 on this lake. Duck Lake 3 1 0.33 0.33 12 inch Rainbow Windy and rainy on this year-round lake. Failor Lake 50 121 36 3.14 2.42 26 inch Rainbow The weather conditions were damp but there were shivering smiles. Ines Lake – Vance # 2 26 37 24 2.35 1.42 24 inch Rainbow Rainy weather Lake Aberdeen 107 195 121 2.95 1.82 26 inch Rainbow Kibs Derby: lots of happy kids in spite of the rain. Lake Sylvia 13 29 16 3.46 2.23 14 inch Rainbow Rainy, a few Cutthroat were caught but mostly Rainbow. Island County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Deer 20 47 188 11.75 2.35 Lots of jumbos, but lower than normal effort – weather? King County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Cottage 83 190 82 3.28 2.29 18 inch Rainbow Several jumbos caught. Geneva 43 137 86 5.19 3.19 16 inch Rainbow Lots of big fish, happy anglers and successful eagles and ospreys. A good day for everyone. Langlois 66 184 168 5.33 2.79 20 inch Rainbow 1 derby fish caught. The weather was calm. Margaret 24 89 14 4.29 3.71 13 inch Rainbow 1 derby fish caught. North 74 244 91 4.53 3.3 16 inch Rainbows Nice weather this morning. Pine 20 45 2.25 2.25 18 inch Rainbow The trout seemed to be in shallow water. Shady 12 37 12 4.08 3.08 16 inch Rainbow The anglers were happy. Steel 8 32 4 4 13 inch Rainbow Very busy and happy fishers. Walker 15 49 8 3.8 3.27 14 inch Rainbow The wind died down by 9 and weather cooperated for the rest of morning. Wilderness 40 70 28 2.45 1.75 17 inch Rainbow The morning winds died down into a warm, calm morning on the lake. Klickitat County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Horsethief 6 35 2 6.17 5.83 Not many anglers checked and fishing was slow. Rowland 52 151 110 5.02 2.9 Excellent quality fish. Shore fishing was slow but boat anglers did well. Spearfish 4 8 2 2 Not many anglers checked and fishing was slow. Lewis County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Carlisle 65 48 76 1.91 0.74 Inclement weather – Ft. Borst Park Pond 60 85 15 1.67 1.42 One Derby fish caught but fishing was generally slow and weather was poor. Mineral 130 317 290 4.67 2.44 Busy, and anglers were happy in spite of the poor weather. Plummer 13 22 1.69 1.69 Inclement weather – shore anglers were not catching fish. Lincoln County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Fishtrap 20 24 2 1.3 1.2 22 inch Rainbow Great weather and lots of people having fun. Mason County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Aldrich 18 72 2 4.11 4.00 Lots of kids fishing with their parents. Parking lot full, people left to fish other lakes. Benson 21 52 15 3.19 2.48 18 inch Rainbow Some larger 16-18 inch fish checked. Happy fishers. The rain made a lot of people leave but many came back out when weather improved.. Clara 14 64 2 4.71 4.57 27 inch Rainbow 3 broodstock Rainbow caught and a 10 inch cutthroat from fall fingerling plants Devervaux 27 73 26 3.67 2.70 26 inch Rainbow Most people were happy with the fishing. There were many limits. Weather turned bad after midday and most people stopped fishing Haven 15 41 85 8.40 2.73 13 inch Rainbow Happy fishers until heavy rain sent many people home. Some anglers showed up later, when the weather got better. Heard of one derby tagged fish but not sampled. Howell 9 30 6 4.00 3.33 17 inch Rainbow Fishers happy with catches. Mild morning, but rainy weather after midmorning made a lot of people stop fishing and leave lake. Limerick 17 32 5 2.18 1.88 5 lb Rainbow derby fish 3 Rainbow checked in the 3-lb range. Weather was mild and fair until midmorning, then heavy rain squalls and wind made most people stop fishing Maggie 7 18 2 2.86 2.57 16 inch Rainbow Mild morning, fair fishing until rain and wind pushed most anglers off lake. Most boaters and shore anglers quit. A few started fishing again when weather improved towards noon. Phillips Robbins 19 84 3 4.58 4.42 13 inch Rainbow Parking lot full all morning, overflow heading to other nearby lakes lakes. Tiger 48 145 67 4.42 3.02 17 inch Rainbow Mild morning, fair fishing until rain and wind pushed most anglers off lake, most boaters and shore anglers quit. A few started fishing again when weather improved towards noon. Wildberry 2 10 5.00 5.00 Mild morning, fair fishing until rain and wind pushed most anglers off lake, most boaters and shore anglers quit. A few started fishing again when weather improved towards noon. Wood 3 5 1.67 1.67 Mild morning, slow fishing. Rain and wind pushed some anglers off the lake. Wooten 51 140 151 5.71 2.75 Fishing was pretty good in the morning. It rained midday and made a lot of anglers leave the lake. Weather got better towards noon. Okanogan County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Conconully Lake 40 86 13 2.5 2.15 15 inch Rainbow Everyone was staying warm and having a good time. Long 4 8 8 4 4 12 inch Rainbow Pearrygin 75 66 7 0.97 0.88 14 inch Rainbow Weather was chilly. Round 17 68 15 4.88 4 13 inch Rainbow Pacific County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Black Lake 34 43 38 2.38 1.26 25 inch Rainbow Derby winner was 7 lbs 1 oz. Rain chased anglers away after the derby ended. Cases Pond 13 21 20 3.15 1.62 24 inch Rainbow Derby winner was 6 lbs. Smaller fish weren’t biting, only big fish caught. Pend Oreille County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Diamond Lake 27 35 2 1.37 1.3 22 inch Rainbow Very high water. Slow fishing compared to most opening days. Weather was nice. Pierce County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Bay Lake 15 50 8 3.87 3.33 Carney Lake 14 11 33 3.14 0.79 Clear Lake 89 156 120 3.1 1.75 18 inch Rainbow Crescent Lake 48 151 6 3.27 3.15 Jackson Lake 8 9 14 2.88 1.13 Ohop Lake 23 15 2 0.74 0.65 Rapjohn Lake 32 85 37 3.81 2.66 16 inch Rainbow Silver Lake 42 81 17 2.33 1.93 22 inch Rainbow 22 inch derby fish caught. Tanwax Lake 27 76 5 3 2.81 17 inch Rainbow Skagit County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Erie 31 85 15 3.23 2.74 17 inch Rainbow Heart 48 91 89 3.75 1.9 23 inch Rainbow McMurray 71 201 28 3.23 2.83 16 inch Rainbow Sixteen 25 87 21 4.32 3.48 14 inch Rainbow Snohomish County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Armstrong 36 26 6 0.89 0.72 21 inch Rainbow The fishing was slow. Bosworth 28 107 154 9.32 3.82 15 inch Rainbow 2 derby fish caught. Crabapple 11 17 1.55 1.55 17 inch Rainbow Echo (Maltby) 10 58 47 10.5 5.8 12 inch Rainbow Howard 30 92 88 6 3.07 18 inch Cutthroat A good mix jumbos and catchables were caught. Ki 46 135 39 3.78 2.93 15 inch Rainbow Martha (AM) 34 87 2 2.62 2.56 17 inch Rainbow 1 derby fish was caught. Riley 34 72 24 2.82 2.12 15 inch Rainbow Serene 14 26 54 5.71 1.86 14 inch Rainbow A first-time angler caught their first fish. The weather was nice. Storm 29 61 88 5.14 2.1 17 inch Rainbow Wagner 21 19 57 3.62 0.9 14 inch Rainbow The wind died down around 9. The were good size. Spokane County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Badger 16 41 42 5.2 2.6 11 inch Rainbow & Cutthroat Many happy anglers. Mix of Rainbow, Cutthroat and Kokanee Clear 24 11 8 0.8 0.3 20 inch Rainbow Mostly Rainbows but some Brown Trout were also caught. Most fish were >15 inches. Fish 32 47 45 2.9 1.4 15 inch Brook Trout Fishing was red-hot 8-10 am but tailed off after 10. All anglers were satisfied. This lake is popular for catch/release. West Medical 93 61 22 0.9 0.7 22 inch Rainbow High proportion of large rainbows in the creel. Anglers were happy to get out and enjoy the weather Williams 35 97 40 3.9 2.8 21 inch Rainbow Lots of happy anglers out enjoying the great weather. Stevens County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Cedar Lake 4 20 6 6.5 5 14 inch Rainbow Anglers limited in 2-4 hours. Weather was nice, but water is still cold. Mudgett Lake 13 40 4 3.38 3.07 16 inch Rainbow Nice weather. Water temperature was low. Most of the catch made up of catchables with a few carryovers. Rocky 8 16 4 2.5 2 17 inch Rainbow Fishing was fairly slow this year. Fish ranged between 9-17 inches. Starvation Lake 25 46 3 1.96 1.84 14 inch Rainbow Fishing was slower than usual. Water was cold and high. Fish looked healthy and fat. Waitts Lake 13 9 6 1.15 0.69 20 inch Brown Trout Parking lot/boat launch was flooded, dissuading a lot of anglers from launching boats. Very low turnout compared to usual. Thurston County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Clear Lake 62 239 24 4.24 3.85 24 inch Rainbow Two derby fish caught. Deep Lake 30 41 19 2 1.37 Two derby fish caught. Hicks Lake 45 77 33 2.44 1.71 22 inch Rainbow McIntosh Lake 21 56 52 5.14 2.67 Pattison Lake 29 40 9 1.69 1.38 16 inch Rainbow Summit Lake 72 212 135 4.82 2.94 Big average size and numerous fish that were 18 inches. Ward Lake 23 32 26 2.52 1.39 Whatcom County Lake Name # Anglers

(Species/TL) Highlights Cain 32 107 76 5.72 3.34 21 inch Rainbow Padden 44 122 30 3.45 2.77 13 inch Rainbow Silver 108 379 37 3.85 3.51 21 inch Rainbow It was a good day to be fishing. Toad 43 101 102 4.72 2.35 12 inch Rainbow