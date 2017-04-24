By
Seattle Times staff reporter
Here are the results by state Fish and Wildlife on how anglers fared during Saturday’s opening day of trout fishing in statewide lowland lakes:
| County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Chelan County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Wapato
|75
|204
|50
|3.39
|2.72
|19 inch Rainbow
|Angler Participation seemed lower than usual, likely due to a concurrent fishing derby on nearby Lake Chelan. However, anglers were very pleased with the numbers and quality of fish.
|Douglas County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Jameson
|19
|83
|9
|4.84
|4.37
|24 inch Rainbow
|Good weather. Anglers were very happy about the 400+ 4-lb. jumbo Rainbows that were recently stocked. Fingerling plants from 2016 showed nice growth with most being 12 – 14″.
|Ferry County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Ellen Lake
|27
|28
|17
|1.7
|1
|14 inch Rainbow
|Water was very high and cold, but the weather was nice today. Overall, angler turnout was low. Slow fishing day for most anglers on this lake.
|Grant County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Blue
|63
|204
|2
|3.27
|3.24
|16 inch Rainbow
|Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Quality trout fishing returned to Blue Lake in 2017 after an abysmal 2016. Several boat and shoreline anglers caught their limit of trout early in the morning, within an hour, and before WDFW creel surveyers showed up to interview them. Most trout were 11-13″ with a few at 14-16″. There are plenty of trout left to catch through the spring.
|Deep Lake
|67
|165
|71
|3.52
|2.46
|15 inch Rainbow
|1 derby fish caught
|Park
|79
|245
|34
|3.53
|3.1
|16 inch Rainbow
|Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Quality trout fishing returned to Park Lake in 2017 after an abysmal 2016. Several boat and shoreline anglers caught their limit of trout early in the morning, within an hour, and before WDFW creel surveyers showed up to interview them. Most trout were 11-13″ with a few at 14-16″. There are plenty of trout left to catch through the spring.
|Perch
|12
|25
|30
|4.58
|2.08
|17 inch Rainbow
|Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temepratures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Mostly 11-12″ trout.
|Vic Meyers
|14
|26
|
|1.86
|1.86
|15 inch Rainbow
|Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temepratures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Mostly 11-12″ trout. No tagged derby trout checked in creel survey.
|Warden
|32
|86
|34
|3.75
|2.69
|12 inch Rainbow
|Anglers were met with sunny, but partly cloudy skies, warm temepratures (high of 70F), and calm winds (<10mph). Catch rates were high, but smaller than normal trout sizes kept some anglers from harvesting them. Most trout were 10-11 inches. No carryovers recorded in creel survey.
|Grays Harbor County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Bowers Lake – Vance # 1
|32
|58
|20
|2.44
|1.81
|25 inch Rainbow
|Kids derby: winer was 7 lbs 9oz. Lots of anglers early, 97 on this lake.
|Duck Lake
|3
|1
|
|0.33
|0.33
|12 inch Rainbow
|Windy and rainy on this year-round lake.
|Failor Lake
|50
|121
|36
|3.14
|2.42
|26 inch Rainbow
|The weather conditions were damp but there were shivering smiles.
|Ines Lake – Vance # 2
|26
|37
|24
|2.35
|1.42
|24 inch Rainbow
|Rainy weather
|Lake Aberdeen
|107
|195
|121
|2.95
|1.82
|26 inch Rainbow
|Kibs Derby: lots of happy kids in spite of the rain.
|Lake Sylvia
|13
|29
|16
|3.46
|2.23
|14 inch Rainbow
|Rainy, a few Cutthroat were caught but mostly Rainbow.
|Island County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Deer
|20
|47
|188
|11.75
|2.35
|
|Lots of jumbos, but lower than normal effort – weather?
|King County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Cottage
|83
|190
|82
|3.28
|2.29
|18 inch Rainbow
|Several jumbos caught.
|Geneva
|43
|137
|86
|5.19
|3.19
|16 inch Rainbow
|Lots of big fish, happy anglers and successful eagles and ospreys. A good day for everyone.
|Langlois
|66
|184
|168
|5.33
|2.79
|20 inch Rainbow
|1 derby fish caught. The weather was calm.
|Margaret
|24
|89
|14
|4.29
|3.71
|13 inch Rainbow
|1 derby fish caught.
|North
|74
|244
|91
|4.53
|3.3
|16 inch Rainbows
|Nice weather this morning.
|Pine
|20
|45
|
|2.25
|2.25
|18 inch Rainbow
|The trout seemed to be in shallow water.
|Shady
|12
|37
|12
|4.08
|3.08
|16 inch Rainbow
|The anglers were happy.
|Steel
|8
|32
|
|4
|4
|13 inch Rainbow
|Very busy and happy fishers.
|Walker
|15
|49
|8
|3.8
|3.27
|14 inch Rainbow
|The wind died down by 9 and weather cooperated for the rest of morning.
|Wilderness
|40
|70
|28
|2.45
|1.75
|17 inch Rainbow
|The morning winds died down into a warm, calm morning on the lake.
|Klickitat County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Horsethief
|6
|35
|2
|6.17
|5.83
|
|Not many anglers checked and fishing was slow.
|Rowland
|52
|151
|110
|5.02
|2.9
|
|Excellent quality fish. Shore fishing was slow but boat anglers did well.
|Spearfish
|4
|8
|
|2
|2
|
|Not many anglers checked and fishing was slow.
|Lewis County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Carlisle
|65
|48
|76
|1.91
|0.74
|
|Inclement weather –
|Ft. Borst Park Pond
|60
|85
|15
|1.67
|1.42
|
|One Derby fish caught but fishing was generally slow and weather was poor.
|Mineral
|130
|317
|290
|4.67
|2.44
|
|Busy, and anglers were happy in spite of the poor weather.
|Plummer
|13
|22
|
|1.69
|1.69
|
|Inclement weather – shore anglers were not catching fish.
|Lincoln County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Fishtrap
|20
|24
|2
|1.3
|1.2
|22 inch Rainbow
|Great weather and lots of people having fun.
|Mason County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Aldrich
|18
|72
|2
|4.11
|4.00
|
|Lots of kids fishing with their parents. Parking lot full, people left to fish other lakes.
|Benson
|21
|52
|15
|3.19
|2.48
|18 inch Rainbow
|Some larger 16-18 inch fish checked. Happy fishers. The rain made a lot of people leave but many came back out when weather improved..
|Clara
|14
|64
|2
|4.71
|4.57
|27 inch Rainbow
|3 broodstock Rainbow caught and a 10 inch cutthroat from fall fingerling plants
|Devervaux
|27
|73
|26
|3.67
|2.70
|26 inch Rainbow
|Most people were happy with the fishing. There were many limits. Weather turned bad after midday and most people stopped fishing
|Haven
|15
|41
|85
|8.40
|2.73
|13 inch Rainbow
|Happy fishers until heavy rain sent many people home. Some anglers showed up later, when the weather got better. Heard of one derby tagged fish but not sampled.
|Howell
|9
|30
|6
|4.00
|3.33
|17 inch Rainbow
|Fishers happy with catches. Mild morning, but rainy weather after midmorning made a lot of people stop fishing and leave lake.
|Limerick
|17
|32
|5
|2.18
|1.88
|5 lb Rainbow derby fish
|3 Rainbow checked in the 3-lb range. Weather was mild and fair until midmorning, then heavy rain squalls and wind made most people stop fishing
|Maggie
|7
|18
|2
|2.86
|2.57
|16 inch Rainbow
|Mild morning, fair fishing until rain and wind pushed most anglers off lake. Most boaters and shore anglers quit. A few started fishing again when weather improved towards noon.
|Phillips
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robbins
|19
|84
|3
|4.58
|4.42
|13 inch Rainbow
|Parking lot full all morning, overflow heading to other nearby lakes lakes.
|Tiger
|48
|145
|67
|4.42
|3.02
|17 inch Rainbow
|Mild morning, fair fishing until rain and wind pushed most anglers off lake, most boaters and shore anglers quit. A few started fishing again when weather improved towards noon.
|Wildberry
|2
|10
|
|5.00
|5.00
|
|Mild morning, fair fishing until rain and wind pushed most anglers off lake, most boaters and shore anglers quit. A few started fishing again when weather improved towards noon.
|Wood
|3
|5
|
|1.67
|1.67
|
|Mild morning, slow fishing. Rain and wind pushed some anglers off the lake.
|Wooten
|51
|140
|151
|5.71
|2.75
|
|Fishing was pretty good in the morning. It rained midday and made a lot of anglers leave the lake. Weather got better towards noon.
|Okanogan County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Conconully Lake
|40
|86
|13
|2.5
|2.15
|15 inch Rainbow
|Everyone was staying warm and having a good time.
|Long
|4
|8
|8
|4
|4
|12 inch Rainbow
|
|Pearrygin
|75
|66
|7
|0.97
|0.88
|14 inch Rainbow
|Weather was chilly.
|Round
|17
|68
|15
|4.88
|4
|13 inch Rainbow
|
|Pacific County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Black Lake
|34
|43
|38
|2.38
|1.26
|25 inch Rainbow
|Derby winner was 7 lbs 1 oz. Rain chased anglers away after the derby ended.
|Cases Pond
|13
|21
|20
|3.15
|1.62
|24 inch Rainbow
|Derby winner was 6 lbs. Smaller fish weren’t biting, only big fish caught.
|Pend Oreille County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Diamond Lake
|27
|35
|2
|1.37
|1.3
|22 inch Rainbow
|Very high water. Slow fishing compared to most opening days. Weather was nice.
|Pierce County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Bay Lake
|15
|50
|8
|3.87
|3.33
|
|
|Carney Lake
|14
|11
|33
|3.14
|0.79
|
|
|Clear Lake
|89
|156
|120
|3.1
|1.75
|18 inch Rainbow
|
|Crescent Lake
|48
|151
|6
|3.27
|3.15
|
|
|Jackson Lake
|8
|9
|14
|2.88
|1.13
|
|
|Ohop Lake
|23
|15
|2
|0.74
|0.65
|
|
|Rapjohn Lake
|32
|85
|37
|3.81
|2.66
|16 inch Rainbow
|
|Silver Lake
|42
|81
|17
|2.33
|1.93
|22 inch Rainbow
|22 inch derby fish caught.
|Tanwax Lake
|27
|76
|5
|3
|2.81
|17 inch Rainbow
|
|Skagit County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Erie
|31
|85
|15
|3.23
|2.74
|17 inch Rainbow
|
|Heart
|48
|91
|89
|3.75
|1.9
|23 inch Rainbow
|
|McMurray
|71
|201
|28
|3.23
|2.83
|16 inch Rainbow
|
|Sixteen
|25
|87
|21
|4.32
|3.48
|14 inch Rainbow
|
|Snohomish County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Armstrong
|36
|26
|6
|0.89
|0.72
|21 inch Rainbow
|The fishing was slow.
|Bosworth
|28
|107
|154
|9.32
|3.82
|15 inch Rainbow
|2 derby fish caught.
|Crabapple
|11
|17
|
|1.55
|1.55
|17 inch Rainbow
|
|Echo (Maltby)
|10
|58
|47
|10.5
|5.8
|12 inch Rainbow
|
|Howard
|30
|92
|88
|6
|3.07
|18 inch Cutthroat
|A good mix jumbos and catchables were caught.
|Ki
|46
|135
|39
|3.78
|2.93
|15 inch Rainbow
|
|Martha (AM)
|34
|87
|2
|2.62
|2.56
|17 inch Rainbow
|1 derby fish was caught.
|Riley
|34
|72
|24
|2.82
|2.12
|15 inch Rainbow
|
|Serene
|14
|26
|54
|5.71
|1.86
|14 inch Rainbow
|A first-time angler caught their first fish. The weather was nice.
|Storm
|29
|61
|88
|5.14
|2.1
|17 inch Rainbow
|
|Wagner
|21
|19
|57
|3.62
|0.9
|14 inch Rainbow
|The wind died down around 9. The were good size.
|Spokane County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Badger
|16
|41
|42
|5.2
|2.6
|11 inch Rainbow & Cutthroat
|Many happy anglers. Mix of Rainbow, Cutthroat and Kokanee
|Clear
|24
|11
|8
|0.8
|0.3
|20 inch Rainbow
|Mostly Rainbows but some Brown Trout were also caught. Most fish were >15 inches.
|Fish
|32
|47
|45
|2.9
|1.4
|15 inch Brook Trout
|Fishing was red-hot 8-10 am but tailed off after 10. All anglers were satisfied. This lake is popular for catch/release.
|West Medical
|93
|61
|22
|0.9
|0.7
|22 inch Rainbow
|High proportion of large rainbows in the creel. Anglers were happy to get out and enjoy the weather
|Williams
|35
|97
|40
|3.9
|2.8
|21 inch Rainbow
|Lots of happy anglers out enjoying the great weather.
|Stevens County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Cedar Lake
|4
|20
|6
|6.5
|5
|14 inch Rainbow
|Anglers limited in 2-4 hours. Weather was nice, but water is still cold.
|Mudgett Lake
|13
|40
|4
|3.38
|3.07
|16 inch Rainbow
|Nice weather. Water temperature was low. Most of the catch made up of catchables with a few carryovers.
|Rocky
|8
|16
|4
|2.5
|2
|17 inch Rainbow
|Fishing was fairly slow this year. Fish ranged between 9-17 inches.
|Starvation Lake
|25
|46
|3
|1.96
|1.84
|14 inch Rainbow
|Fishing was slower than usual. Water was cold and high. Fish looked healthy and fat.
|Waitts Lake
|13
|9
|6
|1.15
|0.69
|20 inch Brown Trout
|Parking lot/boat launch was flooded, dissuading a lot of anglers from launching boats. Very low turnout compared to usual.
|Thurston County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Clear Lake
|62
|239
|24
|4.24
|3.85
|24 inch Rainbow
|Two derby fish caught.
|Deep Lake
|30
|41
|19
|2
|1.37
|
|Two derby fish caught.
|Hicks Lake
|45
|77
|33
|2.44
|1.71
|22 inch Rainbow
|
|McIntosh Lake
|21
|56
|52
|5.14
|2.67
|
|
|Pattison Lake
|29
|40
|9
|1.69
|1.38
|16 inch Rainbow
|
|Summit Lake
|72
|212
|135
|4.82
|2.94
|
|Big average size and numerous fish that were 18 inches.
|Ward Lake
|23
|32
|26
|2.52
|1.39
|
|
|Whatcom County
|Lake Name
|# Anglers
Checked
|Total #
Fish Kept
|Total #
Fish
Released
|Avg. # Fish
Caught per
Angler
|Avg. # Fish
Kept per
Angler
|Largest Fish
(Species/TL)
|Highlights
|Cain
|32
|107
|76
|5.72
|3.34
|21 inch Rainbow
|
|Padden
|44
|122
|30
|3.45
|2.77
|13 inch Rainbow
|
|Silver
|108
|379
|37
|3.85
|3.51
|21 inch Rainbow
|It was a good day to be fishing.
|Toad
|43
|101
|102
|4.72
|2.35
|12 inch Rainbow
|
|
|
