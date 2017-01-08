Share story

Those who love boating, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities will head indoors after the New Year to gather advice, plan a trip, find a guide, buy gear or possibly a new boat during a series of shows.

Jerry Law, from Gig Harbor, carries the antlers to be scored by judges at the Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Puyallup Fair and Events Center. Law killed the elk in the Blue Mountains.

Here is a rundown of boat and sportsmen’s shows coming up in Washington and Oregon:

Jan. 11-15 is Portland Boat Show at the Portland Expo Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

Jan. 20-22 is Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show t the TRAC Center in Pasco. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.

Jan. 25-29 is Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the Puyallup Fair and Events Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

Jan. 27-Feb. 4 is Seattle Boat Show at CenturyLink Field and Events Center and South Lake Union Marina. Details: www.seattleboatshow.com.

Feb. 8-12 is Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat show at the Portland Expo Center. Details: www.otshows.com.

Feb. 17-19 is Central Washington Sportsmen Show in the Sun Dome at Yakima. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.

Feb. 18-19 is Fly Fishing Show at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Details: http://flyfishingshow.com/lynnwood-wa/.

Feb. 24-26 is Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Details: www.shuylerproductions.com.

March 2-5 is Central Oregon Sportmen’s Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo in Redmond, Oregon. Details: www.otshows.com.

March 9-12 is Tacoma Puget Sound Boat Show at the Tacoma Dome. Details: http://marinesource.com/boat_shows/show_details.cfm?showName=tacoma-dome-boat-show.

March 16-19 is Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show at Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane. Details: www.bighornshow.com.

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.