SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Elochoman River from the mouth to the Elochoman Hatchery Bridge, Green River from the mouth to 400’ below the water intake at the upper end of the hatchery and South Fork Toutle River from the mouth to the 4700 Road Bridge –Scheduled to open for hatchery steelhead the last Saturday in May (May 27 this year). In addition, stray hatchery spring Chinook may be retained on the Elochoman. Selective gear rules apply during these early fisheries which run through June 2nd.

Blue Creek from mouth to posted sign above rearing pond outlet (Lewis Co.) (Cowlitz River tributary) – Effective June 1, the trout daily limit will be 5 fish. Up to 3 may be hatchery steelhead. Release wild cutthroats. Night closure and anti-snagging rules will be in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained. Open to all anglers.

Cowlitz River – 105 bank rods kept 7 adult Chinook. 49 boat rods kept 6 adult spring Chinook.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 110 winter-run steelhead adults, one cutthroat trout, 551 spring Chinook adults, 52 spring Chinook jacks and ten summer-run steelhead adults in five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 61 spring Chinook adults, 20 spring Chinook jacks, and one winter-run steelhead adult into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek and released 157 spring Chinook adults, nine spring Chinook jacks and 12 winter-run steelhead into Lake Scanewa located near Randle.

Last week, Tacoma employees released six winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton and released 122 spring Chinook adults and 14 spring Chinook jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

Hatchery: Hatchery escapement goal is about 1,500 adults. Forecast return of 17,100 and an estimated separator return of 10,944 assuming a 36% harvest rate. Return as of 5/13/17 is 2,910 hatchery adults and 34 natural origin. The 20 year average return for this date is 20.83%.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 14,600 cubic feet per second on Monday, May 15. Water visibility is six feet and water temperature is 46.4 degrees F.

Kalama River – Hatchery: The hatchery escapement goal is about 400 adults. Forecast return of 3,100 and an estimated hatchery return of 2,015 based on a harvest rate of 35%. Return as of 5/13/17 is 68 hatchery adult, 2 natural origin, 12 Cowlitz origin (ventral clipped), and 0 Lewis origin. The 13 year average return for this date is 8.5%.

Lewis River (including North Fork) – Little to no effort for hatchery steelhead.

Forecast: An estimated 700 adult spring Chinook are expected to return to the Lewis River in 2017.

Hatchery: The hatchery escapement goal is about 1,300 adults. Return as of 5/13/17 is 868 hatchery adults and 17 natural origin. The 13 year average return for this date is 36.29%.

North Fork Lewis River from Johnson Creek (located downstream from Lewis River Salmon Hatchery) upstream to the overhead powerlines below Merwin Dam – On June 1st, this section will reopen to hatchery steelhead but will remain closed for Chinook.

Wind River – 282 boat rods kept 47 adult and 2 jack spring Chinook and released 1 adult spring Chinook.

Forecast: An estimated 3,600 adult spring Chinook are expected to return to Wind River in 2017.

In-season update: 26 four year-old and 1 five year-old Carson National Fish Hatchery (CNFH) PIT tagged adults have been detected at Bonneville Dam as of May 15. Applying the respective juvenile tag rates (1.29% for four year-olds and 2.66% for five year-olds) produces an estimate of 2,015 four year-olds and 38 five year-olds (2,053total adults) over Bonneville. For PIT tag detections at Bonneville Dam, see http://www.cbr.washington.edu/dart/query/pitadult_obsyr_detail.

Hatchery escapement goal: 1,500 adults. Ladder is expected to open May 10. Posted May 12 – Well, we opened our ladder on Wednesday, May 10 and we are still waiting for our first fish. Carson National Fish Hatchery Facebook page address is @ https://www.facebook.com/CarsonNationalFishHatchery.

Drano Lake – 477 boat rods kept 68 adult and 1 jack spring Chinook and released 1 adult spring Chinook.

Hatchery escapement goal: 1,000. Hatchery ladder was expected to open May 1. Posted May 12 – We opened the ladder last week and had single digits come into the holding pond until……a couple of days ago when we woke up to over 1,000 fish in! The hatchery now has 1,600 fish. Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery Facebook page address is @ https://www.facebook.com/LittleWhiteSalmonNFH?fref=hovercard.

Klickitat River – 11 bank anglers kept 7 adult and 1 jack spring Chinook and 1 steelhead.

Forecast: An estimated 2,100 adult spring Chinook are expected to return to the Klickitat River in 2017.

In-season update: 12 four year-old and 2 five year-old Klickitat Fish Hatchery PIT tagged adults have been detected at Bonneville Dam as of May 14. Applying the respective juvenile tag rates (3.60% for four year-olds and 3.50% for five year-olds) produces an estimate of 333 four year-olds and 57 five year-olds (390 total adults) over Bonneville.

Hatchery: Ladder and trap at hatchery opened May 1. Staff report 0 adults and 0 jacks have returned to the hatchery. The Klickitat Hatchery counts can be found at http://www.ykfp.org/klickitat/hatch_AdultReturns2016.htm.

Yakima River – Though many anglers have talked about fishing for salmon none have ventured out.

Mainstem Columbia River –Closed for salmon and steelhead but open for shad.

CHANNEL CATFISH AND BASS

Yakima River – High turbid flows in the Yakima River have kept most of the anglers off the water in May. Flows average 6,444 cfs for the first two weeks of May in 2016 compared to 10,018cfs in 2017. WDFW staff has only interviewed 38 anglers so far this season with 11 smallmouth and 3 channel catfish. In 2016, staff had interviewed 198 anglers with 937 bass and 35 channel cats.

The sampling data expands to 557 angler trips in the Yakima River this year versus 2,734 anglers trips in 2016 (April 28 – May 14). Catch has been disappointing with only 380 bass caught in 2017 compared to over 15,000 at this time last year.

TROUT

Recent plants of catchable size and larger rainbows into SW WA waters last week. No report on angling success.

Tacoma Power released 4,000 rainbow trout into Mayfield Lake this past week.

Upcoming scheduled plants:

Mayfield Lake – Scheduled to be planted with 72,000 catchable size rainbows through August.

Swift Reservoir – Opens to fishing for hatchery rainbow trout and landlocked salmon the first Sat. in June (June 3rd). Scheduled to be planted with 45,000 catchable size adipose clipped rainbows.

Canyon Creek – Opens the Saturday before Memorial Day (May 27nd). Scheduled to be planted with 5,500 catchable size rainbows.

Little White Salmon River – Opens the Saturday before Memorial Day (May 27nd). Scheduled to be planted with 3,000 catchable size rainbows.

Spring Creek (within Goldendale Hatchery property) – Opens the Saturday before Memorial Day (May 27nd). Scheduled to be planted with 3,000 catchable size rainbows.