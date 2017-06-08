RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh has released guard Cameron Johnson to play immediately at North Carolina as a graduate transfer.

Johnson’s father, former Pitt player Gil Johnson, said the school notified the family Thursday that it has removed any restrictions for his son to play next year for the reigning national Tar Heels. Pittsburgh had cited an internal policy in trying to require the 6-foot-8 Johnson to sit out a year if he went to another Atlantic Coast Conference school instead of playing right away with two seasons of eligibility.

Gil Johnson told The Associated Press that there were “no hard feelings” and that his son would soon head to Chapel Hill.

Pitt issued a statement Thursday afternoon confirming Johnson’s release and wishing him “the very best as he pursues his graduate degree.”

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25