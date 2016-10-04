Louisville coach Rick Pitino believes the school’s self-imposed sanctions are enough to satisfy the NCAA as the governing body continues investigating an escort’s allegations that a former Cardinals staffer hired her and other dancers to entertain recruits and players.

The school in February announced a postseason ban after its investigation into Katina Powell’s allegations determined that violations did occur. Louisville imposed additional sanctions in April, reducing scholarships and recruiting visits and contacts by staff in 2016-17 and ’17-’18. Several investigations into the program continue, but Pitino says measures suggested by investigator Chuck Smrt should be enough.

During a radio interview Tuesday on Louisville’s 840 WHAS, Pitino said, “we have to rely on his (Smrt’s) expertise, so in his expertise and his feelings, we’ve done everything that we needed to do.”