GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have Pernell McPhee back at linebacker Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

McPhee was activated from the reserve-physically unable to perform list after he recovered from offseason knee surgery. He had a career-high 64 tackles last season for the Bears.

Chicago waived fullback Paul Lasike to make room on the roster for McPhee.

Tight end Zach Miller (ribs) is active after being limited this week in practice. Starting cornerback Tracy Porter is also active after landing on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Packers plan to start Don Jackson at running back after the rookie was activated from the practice squad. Eddie Lacy was placed on injured reserve before the game with a left ankle injury.

Receiver Davante Adams is active after going through the concussion protocol this week.

The full inactive lists:

Chicago: QB Jay Cutler, DL Eddie Goldman, DB Deiondre’ Hall, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, RB Jeremy Langford, WR Eddie Royal, OL Josh Sitton.

Green Bay: CB Damarious Randall, CB Quinten Rollins, S Chris Banjo, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, WR Jared Abbrederis, TE Jared Cook.

